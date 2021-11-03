Joint Reconstruction Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Joint Reconstruction Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Joint Reconstruction market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Joint Reconstruction manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Joint Reconstruction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Joint reconstruction involves rebuilding the architecture of a joint to restore its proper function and to reduce a patient’s pain. Some forms of joint reconstruction include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, and chondroplasty.

Aesculap Implants System

Abs Corporation

Acumed

Arthrex

Conformis

Conmed

Corin

Depuy Synthes

Djo Global

Exactech

Integra Lifesciences

Microport Orthopedics

Omnilife Science

Ortho Development

Skeletal Dynamics

Smith & Nephew

Stelkast

Stryker

Wright Medical

In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement. Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface. Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens