Hyperspectral Imaging Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) is a combination of spectroscopy and imaging, so it is often also called imaging spectroscopy. Hyperspectral imaging is a technique that adds a colorful third dimension to a reflected image that contains the target’s spectral data, and processing it across the electromagnetic spectrum with a goal of obtaining the spectrum for each pixel in the image. The hyperspectral imaging system general includes hyperspectral imager, camera, light source, data software, and computer, etc.

In this report, we focus on the hyperspectral imaging devices, such as hyperspectral imagers, handheld hyperspectral imagers, visible/near infrared (VIS/NIR) staring hyperspectral imagers, shortwave infrared staring hyperspectral imagers, and airborne/ground shortwave infrared etc.

Headwall Photonics

Resonon

Specim Spectral Imaging

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Corning(NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

This report focuses on the Hyperspectral Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. At present, in developed countries, the hyperspectral imaging industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies' manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies. China's hyperspectral imaging industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the hyperspectral imaging product. Most of hyperspectral imaging products are still relying on import. Major Classifications are as follows:

Point scanning

Line scanning

Wavelength scanning

Time scanning

Others (Rotary scanning

Mirror scanning

etc.) Major Applications are as follows:

Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR)

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Others (UV-Vis

FT-IR

Combined technology