Potassium Iodide Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Short Description About Potassium Iodide Market:

Potassium iodide is a crystalline salt which is soluble in water and utilized mainly in the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the most commercially significant iodide compounds with the demand from various industries such as pharmaceutical, food and textiles. Potassium iodide is mentioned in the World Health Organization€™s List of Essential Medicines, the most important medication needed in a basic health system. It is a common commercial additive to table salt, in order to produce iodized salt, lack of which leads to health problems such as goiter and cretinism. Potassium iodide is employed mainly in the x-ray contrast media, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, textile industry and photographic film industries.

The research covers the current Potassium Iodide market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Scope of the Potassium Iodide Market Report: Based on the end use industries, global potassium iodide market is segmented as X-ray contrast media, pharmaceutical, nutrition, film photography and others which include textile industry and chemical industry. Potassium iodide is used as an intravascular contrast medium for imaging applications. The X-ray contrast medium is used in the X-ray based imaging techniques such as computed tomography and radiography for enhancing the visibility of internal structures. The number of uses of potassium iodide in the pharmaceutical sector is higher than other sectors. Potassium iodide is used for thyroid-related problems such as thyroid storm and thyroid blockade. A healthy diet that contains potassium iodide as a nutritional supplement can prevent diseases such as goiter, hyperthyroidism, and cretinism caused by iodine deficiency. Major Classifications are as follows:

Major Applications are as follows:

