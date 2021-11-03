Malt Ingredient Market Intelligence Study on Potential Application 2027| Axereal Group, Cargill, Incorporated, RAGLETH LTD.

CMI Present a latest report on Malt Ingredient Market 2020 – 2027 covers a complete market structure across the world with the detailed industry analysis of major key factors. This report provides strategic recommendations consulted by the industrial experts including market forecasts, profit, supply, raw materials, labour cost, manufacturing expenses, proportion of manufacturing cost structure, latest market trends, demands and much more.

Global Malt Ingredient Market – Research Methodology

The Malt Ingredient report is prepared after primary and secondary levels of research activities. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes exploration of recent trade, internet sources, and statistical data from government organizations, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise Malt Ingredient market data, capturing industry participant’s insights and recognizing business opportunities. The report on the global Malt Ingredient market also discusses some of the leading players present in the market, prevailing competition, key strategies adopted and their recent developments.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Malt Ingredient Market –

Professional Key Players:

( Axereal Group, Cargill, Incorporated, RAGLETH LTD., GrainCorp Malt Group, IREKS GmbH, Dohler GmbH, VIVESCIA Industries, Muntons plc, Polttimo Oy, Malt Products Corporation, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Malteries Soufflet SAS, and Simpsons Malt Limited……)

The Global version of this report with a geographical classification would cover regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.),

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Impact of COVID-19: COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors, and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020 / 2021

Market Opportunities

Expanding food and beverage industry especially in the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the malt ingredient. India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian food processing industry accounts for 32 percent of the country’s total food market, one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, and export. In 2017 India’s exports stood at US$ 1.3 billion. Hence, the growing food processing industry is expected to accelerate market growth.

Growing production of beer is expected to propel the market growth of malt ingredients. Barley malt is mainly used as a flavor in the production of beer. According to the National Beer Wholesalers Association, in 2018, the U.S. beer industry shipped (sold) 202.2 million barrels of beer – equivalent to more than 2.8 billion cases of 24-12 ounce servings. In addition, the industry shipped approximately 2.3 million barrels of cider, equivalent to more than 32.2 million cases.

