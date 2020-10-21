Consumer Mobile Payments Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution with Google LLC, Samsung, Amazon.com., Apple

The Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Consumer Mobile Payments are:

Google LLC, Samsung Group, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., PayPal Inc., MasterCard PLC, Visa Inc., American Express Co., Mahindra ComViva, Orange SA

Definition:

This fast-growing mobile phone penetration also brings with it increasingly sophisticated mobile devices, which outpace ordinary computers. Mobile payments can be a more convenient and portable means of payment than traditional payment methods because they eliminate the burden of carrying multiple plastic cards, coins and currency in a physical wallet Mobile commerce in Europe is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with an average compound annual growth rate of 42%. In 2014, Europe experienced an all-time peak in mobile revenues and mobile transactions. According to a RetailMeNot forecast based on data from some EU countries, Europeans will be spending about Euro 45 billion via mobile devices in 2015; this currently corresponds to around 14% of all online purchases made in the EU and represents an increase of 88.7% compared to 2014. According to one study, this type of payment is up to 15 to 30 seconds faster than swiping a traditional card, signing the receipt, or entering a PIN code. That can be important to consumers, especially to those who value saving time highly, as well as being able to pay bills at any given location

The consumer mobile payments market is moving toward a fragmented state due to the increasing prominence and ease of use of mobile payments and the entry of new players in this prospering market.

Market Influencing Trends:

Upsurging Demand due to Increasing Inclination towards E-commerce

Increasing Number of Loyalty Benefits in Mobile Environment

Market Drivers:

The rapid growth in online retailing

The rise in demand for easy and hassle-free purchase of goods and services results in increased preference of consumers toward digital and cashless payments

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Internet Penetration and Growing M-commerce Market

Growing demand from developing countries

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Consumer Mobile Payments Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Consumer Mobile Payments Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Consumer Mobile Payments Market Competition

Consumer Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Consumer Mobile Payments Market have also been included in the study.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market

Chapter 05 – Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Consumer Mobile Payments market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market

Chapter 09 – Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

