North American Nano PLC Market Analysis with top key player like Rittal GmbH & Co. KG,BLADEROOM GROUP LTD,DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Flexenclosure AB

North American nano PLC market is expected to reach US$ 1,923.4 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,251.1 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Large automation requirements, as well as increasing investments in process automation, are among the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the advantages of nano PLCs over conventional control systems are anticipated to drive the demand of nano PLCs during the forecast period.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Top Key Player:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG,BLADEROOM GROUP LTD,DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Flexenclosure AB,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,IBM Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Active Power, Inc.,NTT Communications Corporation

In North America region, 5G networks is in launching phase, also North America is highly focused toward the implementation of IoT technology, 5G would be used in IoT that would highly transform the IoT industry. The North America Nano PLC market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to massive and ever-increasing demand for 5G.

NORTH AMERICAN NANO PLC MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Type

Fixed Nano PLC

Modular Nano PLC

By Industry

Automotive

Energy & Power

Home and Building

Automation

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

