Car Telematics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Mix Telematics, Robert Bosch, Teletrac

Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, including road safety, road transportation; electrical engineering including sensors, instrumentation, wireless communications, etc. Telematics is a system of monitoring a vehicle. By combining a Global Positioning System (GPS) with on-board diagnostics, it’s possible to record and map. This system is capable to find where exactly a car is and how fast it’s traveling, and cross-reference that with how a car is behaving internally. By adding communication over a 3G network, telematics can be used to send both data and communications back and forth between a vehicle and a central management system. Telematics is also a term used to describe linked car features in general, which include live weather, traffic, and parking info on the dashboard, apps, voice-activated features such as featured on the and even gulp Facebook integration. By rising safety issues, the car telematics market has been propelling across the globe.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Services (Safety & security, Information & navigation, Entertainment, Remote diagnostics)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Widespread Mobile Communications Technology Constantly Connecting the Entire World Including Individuals, Businesses and Machines Is Targeted To Be Implemented In the Automotive Industry

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Error Rates and Breakdown in Communication

Growth Drivers

Increased Safety Awareness

Technological Advancement

The Need for Safety Measures

Government Regulations Regarding Accidents and Safety of Road Transportation

