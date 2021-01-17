EU’s plan of minimizing emissions by 55% puts pressure on renewables to catch up

Renewable energy developers are happy with the EU’s move to raise the emissions reduction percentage by over 50%, seeing that it opens ways to penetrate the whole globe. However, the Paris climate agreement still proves to be ambitious to achieve within the stipulated timeframe. Various companies hail the deal, saying that it marks some little emissions reduction steps among them BEE and Greenpeace.

The chief executive of BEE, Simone Peter, reported that the Paris agreement’s success rate would have been high if only the EU had resolved to minimize emissions by two-thirds of the forecasted rates. Additionally, other groups pioneering for the renewable sector in Europe are against trees’ replanting to reduce carbon emissions. These groups argue that replanting trees is only a camouflage of the problem when, in reality, they should be focusing on greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

Lisa Göldner of Greenpeace argues that if the EU focuses on replanting trees as a trap for carbon dioxide emissions, it will trash the Paris agreement, which has more informed solutions to climate change.

Germany’s pioneer for the energy industry, BDEW, proposes that the EU must stick to the right platform to minimize climatic changes. BDEW’s director, Kerstin Andreae, advises a vast penetration and establishment of renewable energy facilities to cut out the greenhouse gas emissions from the energy industry. She retorted that the EU must also second the uptake of clean energy electric vehicles to facilitate the achievement of the Paris agreement on climate change.

Elsewhere, Kristian Ruby of Eurelectric supports the EU’s plan of using trees to cut out emissions, saying that it may take time to realize the Paris agreement using this methodology but is the most appropriate and achievable. She added that this strategy, coupled with the transport and manufacturing industries’ electrification, would quickly realize the climate change objectives.

Other countries like Spain also supported the EU’s plan terming it the best tool to recuperate the economy from the coronavirus pandemic impacts. Spain argues that cashing into the thriving sectors like the EV industry will not only reduce emissions but also create new employment opportunities for the people retrenched in this pandemic season.

Finally, the EU proposal to cut down emissions by 55% is still under review with various countries promising to fight it. These countries say that they must lay down some ground regulations and infrastructure to cater to their heavy dependence on fossil fuels before they can fully support the transition.