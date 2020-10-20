Air Sampling Equipment Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

As per a report Market-research, the Air Sampling Equipment economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, Restek launched radiello passive, diffusive air sampling badge for VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). Versatile radiello passive diffusive air samplers encompass unique 3D radial design that provides various performance advancements over the traditionally used 2D flat axial air sampling equipment.

In July 2018, the air sampling, noise & vibration monitoring specialist, Casella introduced the Flow Detective™ air sampling pump calibrator. Flow Detective™ is a novel air sampling equipment that can measure pulsation, with a 70-hour battery life, which is double the duration of other products available in the market.

Restek Corporation

Founded in 1985 & headquartered in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, Restek Corporation manufacturers, develops, and supplies chromatography columns & accessories for analysts to check and monitor the quality of soil, air, water, chemical, foods, pharmaceuticals, and petroleum products worldwide.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Established in 1975, and headquartered in Vermont, United States, Casella Waste Systems through its subsidiaries works as a vertically integrated solid waste service provider in the northeastern United States. The company provides resource management services mainly in the segments of solid waste collection & disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Established in 1956 & headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers a wide range of analytical and other instruments, chemicals, consumables, laboratory equipment, reagents, software, instrument systems, supplies, and other services. The company products are sold under the Thermo Scientific, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Applied Biosystems, and Invitrogen brands worldwide.

VMR International Gmbh

Established in 1999 & headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, as of November 22, 2017, VWR International Gmbh operates as a subsidiary of Avantor, Inc. The product offerings of this company include ultra-high-purity materials & customized solutions for the advanced technology and life sciences segments.

HI-Q Environmental Products Company (HI-Q)

Founded in 1973, HI-Q Environmental Products Company (HI-Q) is a leading manufacturer of premium air sampling equipment, accessories, and systems. The product offerings of this company include air sampling services, air monitoring products, and accessories for ambient air and stack sampling applications.

Air Sampling Equipment Market Dynamics

Growing Concerns about Health & Safety in Workplace Prompting Deployment of Air Sampling Equipment

Burgeoning concerns pertaining to worker health and safety at the workplace have prompted industries to take proper measures to ensure a healthy work environment for their employees. Industries, such a chemical and bakery, are increasingly deploying air sampling equipment to ensure their workplace air comply with the regulatory standards. As air sampling equipment consistently measures the concentration of airborne contaminants, industries can limit workers' exposure to contaminated air, thereby helping to prevent chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma, and occupational cancers.

Stringent Air Pollution Regulations Driving Sales of Air Sampling Equipment

Surging air pollution regulations are bringing significant traction to the air sampling equipment market. For instance regulatory authorities, including the OSHA in the USA and HSE in the UK have imposed limits on the exposure of several substances deemed hazardous for the health of workers. Workplace Exposure Limits (WELs) by HSE are defined as the maximum concentration of a hazardous airborne substance that a worker could be exposed to over a defined period such as an 8-hour shift.

WELs are applicable to anybody working within an environment where hazardous substances are present. Consequently, industries are investing in air sampling equipment and air monitoring systems in a bid to provide safe and health workplace environment. Such growing regulation are driving the growth in air sampling equipment market.

Air Sampling Equipment Market Segmentation

Based on product, the air sampling equipment market is segmented into:

High Volume Air Sampler

Low Volume Air Sampler

Others

Based on end users/application, the air sampling equipment market is segmented into:

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Research

Public Services

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the air sampling equipment market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to air sampling equipment market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Air sampling equipment market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Air Sampling Equipment Market Segments

Air Sampling Equipment Market Dynamics

Air Sampling Equipment Market Size

Air Sampling Equipment Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Air Sampling Equipment Market

Competition & Companies involved in Air Sampling Equipment Market

Technology in Air Sampling Equipment Market

Value Chain

Air sampling equipment market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) air sampling equipment market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) air sampling equipment market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) air sampling equipment market

CIS and Russia air sampling equipment market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) air sampling equipment market

Japan air sampling equipment market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) air sampling equipment market

The air sampling equipment report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with air sampling equipment market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on air sampling equipment market segments and geographies.

Air Sampling Equipment Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

