Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the Shipbuilding industry

The Global Shipbuilding Market was valued at USD 256.05 billion in the year 2018. The global shipbuilding market is expected to grow in future due to increasing seaborne trade and economic growth, rising energy consumption, demand of eco-friendly ships and shipping services. Key trends of this market include significant consumption of steel, average age of global fleet, advancements in container shipping and rising demand for LNG fuelled engine. The shipbuilding market is expected to grow at a slow but steady pace during the forecast period. Use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, are the key drivers of the shipbuilding market across the globe. Additionally, adoption of robotic technologies is likely to supplement the shipbuilding market in the near future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fincantieri, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, The United Shipbuilding Corporation

Among the application segment in the Shipbuilding market (Defense, Transportation, Leisure & Luxury and Others), Transportation holds the major share. Moreover, rising global tensions, territorial expansionism, rise of non-state actor-led conflicts, and the associated displacement of population have fueled expansion of naval deployments, which is propelling the market for shipbuilding in defense sector.

Shipbuilding production in terms of CGT is strongly concentrated in the three East Asian economies namely China, Korea and Japan which is propelling the market growth in APAC region. Also, the factors that are expected to fuel growth of the ship building market in the American region are increasing seaborne trade, increasing compliance with maritime safety norms, along with the growth in maritime tourism.

Report scope & Methodology 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Ship Building: Product Overview

4. Global Shipbuilding Market: Sizing and Forecast 5. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, by Ship Type 6. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, by Application 7. Global Shipbuilding Market: Regional Analysis 8. Americas Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis 9. Europe Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis 10. Asia Pacific Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis.20 Rest of APAC Economic and Industrial Statistics 11. Middle East & Africa Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis 12. Global Shipbuilding Market Dynamics

