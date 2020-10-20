Online Grocery Market Growth Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

The online grocery platforms allow users to get home delivery of grocery products by placing an order online. The penetration of the internet is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the online grocery market. The online grocery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in the market. Moreover, due to the low entry barriers, a large number of new entrants are penetrating the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Amazon.com, Inc., Bigbasket, Fresh Direct, Llc, Honestbee, Mysupermarket Limited, Netgrocer.com, Inc., Safeway, Inc., Schwan Food Company, Shopfoodex, Walmart

What is the Dynamics of Online Grocery Market?

The increasing popularity of smartphones and penetration of internet are the major factors supporting the growth of the online grocery market. However, the increasing number of cyberattacks and privacy concerns might hinder the growth of the online grocery market. Further the COVID19 outbreak has supported the growth of online grocery market owing to the lockdowns and movements across the globe. The APAC region is expected to hold a significant market share of the online grocery market during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing number of smartphone users.

What is the SCOPE of Online Grocery Market?

The “Global Online grocery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the online grocery market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of online grocery market with type, business type and geography. The global online grocery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online grocery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online grocery market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global online grocery market is segmented on the basis of type and business type. Based on type, the market is segmented as fresh foods, packaged foods, and others. On the basis of business type, the market is segmented as B2B and B2C.

What is the Regional Framework of Online Grocery Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online grocery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online grocery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. ONLINE GROCERY MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. ONLINE GROCERY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. ONLINE GROCERY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. ONLINE GROCERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. ONLINE GROCERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BUSINESS TYPE 9. ONLINE GROCERY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. ONLINE GROCERY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

