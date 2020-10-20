Digital Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : IBM , JDA Software , Oracle 

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Digital Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Digital Logistics Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Advantech Corportion , Digilogistics , Hexaware Technologies , IBM Corporation , JDA Software , Oracle , Samsung Electronics Co , SAP AG , Tech Mahindra & UTI Worldwide Inc.

Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally. Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse. Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.

Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market. The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.

In 2018, the global Digital Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Overview of Global Digital Logistics

If you are involved in the Global Digital Logistics industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Warehouse management, Labor management & Transportation management], Product Types [, Consulting services, System integration services & Other services] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Logistics Market: , Consulting services, System integration services & Other services

Key Applications/end-users of Global Digital LogisticsMarket: Warehouse management, Labor management & Transportation management

Top Players in the Market are: Advantech Corportion , Digilogistics , Hexaware Technologies , IBM Corporation , JDA Software , Oracle , Samsung Electronics Co , SAP AG , Tech Mahindra & UTI Worldwide Inc

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Digital Logistics market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Logistics market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Digital Logistics market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key questions answered

• What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Digital Logistics Market Growth & Sizing?

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Digital Logistics market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Digital Logistics market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Digital Logistics market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



