Oat Drinks Market Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2025

Drinks Brokers Ltd. (United Kingdom),Alpro Comm. VA (Belgium),PepsiCo (United States),Oatly AB (Sweden),Rude Health (United Kingdom),Pureharvest (Australia),Kaslink Food Oy Ltd (Finland),Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc. (United States),Darkoff (Czech Republic),Riso Scotti (Italy)

What isOat Drinks Market?

The oat drinks or oat milk are made from Avena sativa cereals, which is popular as a refreshment drink and is consumed by numerous consumers worldwide. They have several health benefits as it contains various nutritional constituents such as protein, fats, calcium, vitamins, minerals, fiber, among others. Over the last few decades, oat has become a very popular health food as it possesses a range of healthy cholesterol-lowering properties. Regular consumption of oat drinks may reduce the risk of several diseases such as coronary artery disease, blood pressure, obesity, colorectal cancer, among others.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Regular/Full Fat, Reduced Fat), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Packaging (Aseptic Cartons, Bottles, Others), Sales Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retailing, Others), Flavor (Natural /Unflavored, Flavored {Fruit, Chocolate, Vanilla, Others})

Market Influencing Trends:

Nut Milk Is Out, While Oat Milk Is Storming In

Growth Drivers

Increasing Consumer Attention Towards Health is Driving Sales in the Organic Category

Benefits Associated with Consumption of Oat Drinks Fueling the Demand

A Rising Disposable Income Coupled With Changing Lifestyle

Restraints that are major highlights:

Gluten Sensitivities with the Consumption of Milk Oat Drinks

Opportunities

A Market Has Limited Number of Manufacturers

Growing Consumer Base among the Developing Nations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

