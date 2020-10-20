Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market 2020-2026 | Major Players – Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., LEO Pharma A/S

In Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market are Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, 3M, Bausch Health Companies Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Cipla Inc., Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. among others.

Topical drugs play an important role in the therapy of dermatologic diseases. Topical dermatology drugs frame a large percentage of products in the drug market. These products are manufactured through specialized manufacturing processes such as precise volume filling, large scale mixing and heating and packaging.

Topical drug administration can be done in the body through ophthalmic, rectal, vaginal and skin as topical routes. In dermatology sector, skin plays a major role for the administration of topical drug for the treatment of skin disease in patients. The topical preparations are applied on the skin for surface, local or systemic effects. The topical formulations include therapeutically active ingredients which help in treating the skin diseases in patients.

Topical drug delivery is one of the most effective ways of drug delivery as it gives optimum therapeutic outcomes. Gradually, the topical drug delivery system has become increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmacological response, both the desired therapeutic effect and the undesired unfavourable effect of a drug is dependent on the concentration of the drug at the place of action, which in turn depends upon the dosage form and the extent of absorption of the drug at the site of action. In dermatology sector, drug molecule applied on the skin which penetrates the skin primarily through the tortuous and continuous intercellular path. These products are available in different forms such as ointments, creams, lotions, gels and others which have the ability to get absorbed in the body and show the positive response in healing wound respectively.

Segmentation: Global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market

The global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis product type, application, and category.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into solid, liquid and semi-solid. Solid is sub-segmented into powder and others. Liquid is sub-segmented into solution, emulsion, suspension, lotion and others. Semisolid is sub-segmented into creams, gel, ointments, paste, others. In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the product called EUCRISATM (crisaborole) ointment 2%. It is a novel non-steroidal topical phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor. It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). With this launch of the product the company has built a heritage in Inflammation and Immunology sector.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, skin infections, antiaging, skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, onychomycosis, rosacea, others. In March 2017, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., makers of Cetaphil brand launched seven new facial skincare products. With this launch of the products Cetaphil portfolio of the company has increased. The company has now broad range of specialized solutions for the patients with skin concerns, including hydration and others.



On the basis of category, the market is segmented into generic and branded. In February 2016, Allergan plc received an approval for its product ACZONE (dapsone) Gel, 7.5% from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is a new prescription topical treatment which is useful for the treatment of acne in patients 12 years of age and older. The product helped patient in treating acne easily which ultimately helped in increase in revenue.



Recent Developments:

In April 2016, Allergan plc acquired Topokine Therapeutics, Inc. with upfront payment of USD 85.8 million and was eligible to receive contingent development and commercialization milestones of up to USD 260.0 million.

In February 2019, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has concluded an exclusive license and distribution agreement for the topical formulation for Onychomycosis in the People’s Republic of China. According to the agreement Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., provided exclusive right for the development and commercialization of the Product in PRC and this has led in high revenue generation.

In April 2019, The Lubrizol Corporation launched its newest multifunctional, 2- in-1 rheology modifier, Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer. The product has the benefits for the skin care such as smooth glossy appearance, unique formulation textures and others. With this launch the product portfolio of the company has increased which resulted higher revenue generation.

In August 2018, Cipla INC. received final approval for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1% from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). Due to this the company has increased their product portfolio and strong position in market especially in dermatology field.

In November 2010, 3M re-launched Cavilon Professional Skin Care line. This product helped in preventing skin damage from moisture, friction and adhesive trauma. The product portfolio of the company has increased in dermatology filed and hence increased healthcare revenue.

Research Methodology: Global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Researchers, Doctors & Nurses.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

