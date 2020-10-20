Global Molecular Breeding Market 2020- Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue, and Forecasts 2027|Top Competitors- Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Ltd, SGS S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Intertek Group plc

Market Insights

Molecular breeding market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions will act as a driving factor for the molecular breeding market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Major Market Players Covered in The Molecular Breeding Market Are:

The major players covered in the molecular breeding market report are Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Ltd, SGS S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Intertek Group plc, DanBred, LemnaTec GmbH, Slipstream Automation, Charles River Laboratories and FruitBreedomics among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Molecular Breeding Market Scope and Segments

Molecular breeding market is segmented on the basis of process, marker and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of process, the molecular breeding market is segmented into QTL mapping, marker-assisted selection, marker-assisted backcrossing, genomic selection and other processes.

On the basis of marker, the molecular breeding market is segmented into single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), and simple sequence repeats (SSR), other markers.

On the basis of application, the molecular breeding market is segmented into crop breeding and livestock breeding. Crop breeding is further segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, vegetables and other crop types. Cereals & grains are further sub-segmented into corn, wheat, rice and others. Oilseeds are further sub-segmented into soybean and others oilseeds. Livestock breeding is further segmented into cattle, poultry and others.

Based on regions, the Molecular Breeding Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

