Neroli Essential Oil Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Elixens America, Firmenich, Augustus Oils

Neroli oil is defined as the essential oil which is produced from the blossom of the bitter orange tree. This type of oil contains aphrodisiac, anti-bacterial, anti-hypertension, bactericidal, cicatrizant, antiseptic, deodorant, fungicidal, emollient, cytophylactic,, digestive-carminative, hepato-pancreatic, hypnotic, among others. Some of the health benefits of neroli essential oil such as may help lower blood pressure by reducing cortisol, a stress hormone, lowers inflammation & pain, repairs & rejuvenates skin and others. There are several studies conducted on neroli essential oil. For instance, as per an article published by the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry Trusted, neroli oil may have significant potential benefits as a treatment for inflammatory-associated diseases. Hence, it will propel the growth of the market.

Latest research document on ‘Neroli Essential Oil’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Azelis UK Life Sciences (United Kingdom),Idukern FandF Ingredients (Spain),Elixens America, Inc. (United States),Pell Wall Perfumes (United Kingdom),Firmenich Inc. (India),Augustus Oils Ltd (United Kingdom),The John D. Walsh Company, Inc. (United States),The Lermond Company (United States),Treatt PLC (United Kingdom),Robertet, Inc. (France),Berje Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Massage Oils, Bath Oil, Perfume Body Oil, Others), Raw Material (Flowers, Neroli Seeds), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), Extraction Method (Steam Distillation, Liquid-Solid Extraction, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Interest in Youth Regarding the Trend of Usage of Natural and Organic Materials for Skin Care

Increase in the Research and Development towards the Modernization of Essential Oil Soap to Address Skin Related Problems

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringed Rules and Regulation

Growth Drivers

Rising Shift of Consumers towards Natural and Organic

Increasing Demand due to Flavored Eminence and Fragrance

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Emerging Market such as China and India

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

