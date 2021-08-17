Global Lab Automation Market Outlook 2020-In-Depth Insight Of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast And Upcoming Trends 2026

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Analysis) @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market&pm
Market Definition: Global Lab Automation Market
Lab automation is the process in which specimen processing equipment is used in order to perform clinical research. Lab automation process is carried out to develop new technology, increase productivity and reduce the time cycles.
Competitive Analysis: Global Lab Automation Market
The global lab automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Lab Automation Market
Some of the major players of the global lab automation market are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company., Abbott, Aurora Biomed Inc,, BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc,, Brooks Automation, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, Inc, LabWare, among others
Market Drivers
Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity
Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research
Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics
Market Restraint
High initial investments
Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories
Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market&pm
Segmentation: Global Lab Automation Market
By Equipment
Liquid handlers
Automated plate handlers
Robotic arm
Automated storage
Retrieval systems
By Software
Management system
Laboratory information system
Chromatography data system
Electronic lab notebook
Scientific data management system
By Analyzer
Biochemistry analyzers
Immuno-based analyzers
Hematology analyzers segments
By Application
Drug discovery
High-Throughput Screening (HTS)
Adme Screening
Compound Weighing and Dissolution
Compound Management
Others
Genomics
Proteomics
Protein engineering
Bio analysis
Analytical chemistry
System biology
Clinical diagnostics
Sample Preparation
Splitting
Archiving
EIA
Lyophilization
By End User
Biotechnology & pharmaceuticals
Hospitals
Research institutions
Academics
Private labs.
Key Developments in the Market:
In May, 2019, the Labstep announced that they are bringing Internet of Things to lab researchers. This will help to record the data automatically which can be used for further analysis
In May 2019, Beckman Coulter a global leader in clinical diagnostics has achieved European CE Mark and China Food and Drug Administration approval for the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution. The DxA 5000 will help to significantly improve laboratory efficiency.
For More Insights Get FREE Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market&pm
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of global lab automation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email @ [email protected]