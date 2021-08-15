Thermal Scanner Market – Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027 | 3M Company, AMETEK Land, Electro Optical Industries, FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation

The thermal scanner is a device that is used to carry out thermal imaging. The increasing adoption of thermal scanner in the automotive industry is one of the major factor supporting he growth of thermal scanner market. The thermal scanner market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of well-established player as well as emerging players operating in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: 3M Company, AMETEK Land, Electro Optical Industries, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Infrared Cameras Inc, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Optotherm, Inc., Seek Thermal Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Thermal Scanners Market?

The increasing adoption of thermal scanners in airports, increasing R&D investments by companies and governments, and increasing demand in the automotive industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the thermal scanner market. However, the export restrictions on thermal imaging products might limit the growth of thermal scanner market. The increasing adoption of thermal scanner for healthcare applications is creating an opportunities for the companies in the market to achieve a competitive market position.

What is the SCOPE of Thermal Scanners Market?

The “Global Thermal scanner Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the thermal scanner market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thermal scanner market with detailed market segmentation by type, wavelength, end-use, and geography. The global thermal scanner market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermal scanner market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the thermal scanner market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global thermal scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, wavelength, and end-use. Based on type, the market is segmented as handheld and fixed. Based on wavelength, the market is segmented short-wave infrared, mid-wave infrared, and long-wave infrared. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Thermal Scanners Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global thermal scanner market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The thermal scanner market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WAVELENGTH

9. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USE

10. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. THERMAL SCANNERS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

