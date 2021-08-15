Micro Service Architecture Market 2020-2027: Detail Analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like Atos Syntel, Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Microsoft

Microservices architecture (MSA) is a procedure of developing software systems in which large monolithic applications are broken down into minor, manageable independent services. These services mainly focus on performing the tasks efficiently and communicate via language-agnostic protocols. By utilizing microservice architecture, organizations can concentrate on smaller independent services achieved by different smaller teams instead of focusing all teams on one large application.

What is the Dynamics of Micro Service Architecture Market?

The major factors driving the growth of the microservice architecture are improvement in business time, offers transparency & enablement, and it extends the reach of the business. Moreover, increasing cloud adoption is also one of the driving factors anticipated to boost the growth of the micro services architecture market.

What is the SCOPE of Micro Service Architecture Market?

The “Global Micro Service Architecture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the micro service architecture market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of micro service architecture market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical. The global micro service architecture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading micro service architecture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the micro service architecture market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global micro service architecture market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Micro Service Architecture Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global micro service architecture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The micro service architecture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

