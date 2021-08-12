HERNIA MESH REPAIR DEVICES MARKET COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS | MEDTRONIC, MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESS SERVICES, INC., B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Medical Devices industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. Medical Devices industry can be highly benefited with this Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. In this business document, market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities make this Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market report to be outperforming for the Medical Devices industry.

Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market By Product (Mesh, Mesh Fixators), Surgery Type (Inguinal Hernia, Incisional/Ventral Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Femoral Hernia, Hiatal Hernia, Parastomal Hernia, Others), End Users (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Hospitals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market is registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing hernia prevalence and technological advancement.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global hernia mesh repair devices market are Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Lifecell, Getinge AB, Cook, Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Dipromed Srl, COUSIN BIOTECH, TransEasy Tech, Via Surgical, United Surgical Industries, Dolphin Sutures, Baxter, Sutures India, Hi-Tech Equipments Company, Kollsut USA, Motley Rice, BG Medical LLC, Lotus Surgicals among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. has received the allowance for Gore SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial hernia repair device from the U.S. FDA. This allowance will help the company to expand and also offer all types of treatments for hernia cases.

Competitive Analysis:

Global hernia mesh repair devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hernia mesh repair devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Hernia is a medical problem that escalates an organ or fatty tissue through a weak place where it is usually confined. Hernia repair is a hernia treatment surgery which is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures in the world. The two common techniques of hernia repair are laparoscopic hernia repair surgery and open tension-free repair surgery. These surgeries are conducted using fixing equipment and surgery is based on consumables (mesh).

Market Drivers

Government initiatives, increasing government funding and improvised healthcare facilities, drives the market growth

Awareness among the people about hernia, is the factor of the growth of this market

Growing geriatric population, significant growth in the hernia cases, and increasing acceptance of robotic surgeries, fosters the market growth

Innovation and advancement of some fresh type of medications with improved efficiency, is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of mesh repair, is expected to affect the market growth

Inefficient skilled personnel, will act as a market restraint

The development of non-mesh repair approaches, are restraining the growth of this market

Long waiting times, hinders the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market

By Product

Mesh Synthetic Mesh Biologic Mesh

Mesh Fixators Sutures Tack Applicators Glue Applicators



By Surgery Type

Inguinal Hernia

Incisional/Ventral Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Hiatal Hernia

Parastomal Hernia

Others

End Users

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

