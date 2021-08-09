Bath and Shower Products Market Rising Awareness about Personal Hygiene excess Development Trend, Share, Segment, Growth and Size Forecast 2020-2026

The Global Bath And Shower Products Market is projected to gain traction from the increasing awareness about maintaining personal hygiene. The trending aromatherapy is also set to propel the need for bath and shower products. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bath & Shower Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Bath Soaps, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Bath Additives), By Form (Solid, Gels & Jellies, Liquid), By End User By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 41.33 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to reach USD 59.72 billion by the end of 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2027.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a devastating impact on the whole world. The healthcare sector is still struggling to provide adequate medical aid to the infected COVID-19 patients. Besides this, the other industries are facing major economic losses as lockdown is being followed across the world to control the spread of coronavirus. However, we soon hope to overcome this pandemic with government support.

We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering special reports on various markets that are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These reports are made after thorough consideration of all the facts and figures and will help investors make strategic decisions for better revenue generation in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bath-and-shower-products-market-103302

The report answers the following questions:

What is the nature of the market?

Who are the key players of this market and what are the major strategies adopted by them?

What are the key industry developments and the current trends of this market?

What is the future of this market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Popularity of Fragranced Bath Products to Aid in Expansion

The rising awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness and the increasing demand for soap and soap products stands as a major factor promoting the bath and shower products market growth. In addition to this, the rising cases of coronavirus have accelerated the demand for bath and shower products in the market. This, coupled with the rising popularity of scented shower products such as gels, creams, scrubs, and others are also aiding in the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of bath and body care products by the healthcare sector for taking care of bedridden patients who are deprived of taking care of personal hygiene themselves will also bolster growth.

On the contrary, the presence of toxic ingredients in some bath and shower products may result in allergic reactions or skin rashes, thereby posing a major restraint to the market in the coming years. In addition to this, the high cost of some products such as body washes, bath salts, and additives are likely to hamper the overall market growth.

Nevertheless, the introduction and increasing preference for organic and vegan bath and shower products will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment

Bath Soaps Category Gaining Highest Share Owing to Affordable Pricing in Developing Nations

Based on segmentation by product type, the global market for bath and shower products is dominated by the bath soaps segment. This segment earned 39.5% share in 2019, attributed to their efficient pricing that makes it affordable for the people in the developing nations.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bath-and-shower-products-market-103302

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Covered Major Share Attributed to Increasing Awareness about Hygiene

Regionally, Asia Pacific earned revenue of USD 15.29 billion in the year 2019 and emerged dominant. This is attributable to the increasing awareness about personal hygiene, presence of warm climatic conditions that propels the need for frequent body cleansing, and the increasing popularity of fragranced shower products that usually attract the young population.

On the other side, the markets in North America and Europe are likely to attract significant revenue on account of the rise in hygiene standards, availability of various premium quality products, and increasing popularity of bath bubbles and bath bombs.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Innovative Packaging of Products to Gain Traction

The nature of the market for bath and shower products is highly fragmented on account of the presence of many players. Major players functioning in this market are focusing on the development of innovative aromatic bath products such as gels, scrubs, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market. The other players of the market are investing massively on product packaging and marketing, thereby intensifying the overall market competition.

Major Industry Developments of the Market for Bath and Shower Products include:

January 2020 – One of the famous beauty care products brands, Avon was acquired by Natura and Co. for expanding its overall brand presence. This company also adopted the Body Shop Brand in 2017.

May 2018 – Three new products, namely, Citrus Verbena, Mint Verbena, and Icy Verbena were introduced by the L’Occitane Group into the categories of body gel, shower gel, body foam products, and others.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bath-and-shower-products-market-103302

Some of the Key Players of the Bath and Shower Products Market include:

L’Occitane International S.A (Geneva, Switzerland)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Slough, U.K.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Natura &Co. Holding S.A. (São Paulo, Brazil)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA(Düsseldorf, Germany)

Beiserdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Others

Have a Look at Related News:

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-drone-market-insights-2020-increasing-need-for-versatile-anti-drones-to-boost-growth-and-demand-2020-10-12?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]