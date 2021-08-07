DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to rise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry-validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, Bausch Health, Natera, Inc, Roche Sequencing, Enzyvant, Progenity, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Angimmune LLC, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., IMV Inc, Karyopharm, Neon Therapeutics, Novartis AG and many others

Market Definition: Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market

DiGeorge syndrome is also known as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome or velocardiofacial syndrome is a rare pediatric congenital condition where children are born with absence of chromosome 22. This results to severe immunodeficiency causing poor development of several body systems. Children with DiGeorge syndrome disorders have no ability to fight against infections.

According to the article puplished in Northwestern University, it is estimated that the incident population of DiGeorge Syndrome in the United States around 500 to 750 and over 2.5 million children diagnosed yearly.These growing incidents of DiGeorge syndrome’s population worldwide and robust pipeline for development of newer therapies are the key factors for market growth.

Global DiGeorge syndrome drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Global DiGeorge syndrome drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence of DiGeorge syndrome’s population and the development of newer therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth. Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market By Therapy Type (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Hormone Replacement Therapy), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global Digeorge syndrome drug market are Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, Bausch Health, Natera, Inc, Roche Sequencing, Enzyvant, Progenity, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Angimmune LLC, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., IMV Inc, Karyopharm, Neon Therapeutics, Novartis AG and many others.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable pediatric population of DiGeorge syndrome

Emergence of drugs for treating serious disease such as CNS disorders and cardiovascular diseases associated with DiGeorge syndrome

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving DiGeorge syndrome therapeutics market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about DiGeorge syndrome in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market

By Therapy Type

Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

By Treatment

Medication Vitamin D and Calcium

Surgery Palatoplasty Heart defects Others



By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019,Enzyvant’s drug candidate RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy received the FDA acceptance of Biologic License Application (BLA) as well as Priority Review status for the treatment of pediatric congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Anomaly (cDGA), CHARGE syndrome, and FOXN1 deficiency. If approved, it will be the first drug used for the treatment of DiGeorge syndrome and turning it into a potential blockbuster commercial milestone for Enzyvant.

In September 2017,Enzyvant received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA for RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy for treatment of congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Syndrome. The FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation will enable to receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher upon approval of Biologic License Application (BLA).

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Digeorge syndrome drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

