General Atomics to develop Weather Satellite Prototype for Space Force

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems unveiled on August 4 pact to build a U.S. prototype. Space Force Infrared Electric-Optical Weather System, identified as EWS. Nick Bucci, Vice president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Missile Defense and Space Systems, said that EWS would showcase technological advances and help propel to enhanced future capabilities for efficient weather forecasting. The combination of demonstrated expertise in the satellite design and production will contribute to introducing a cost-effective prospective high-performance forecast communications satellite.

Space and Missile Systems Center said that the $309 million awards of 3 Other Transaction Authority (OTA) pacts to General Atomics and Raytheon Technologies and Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates weather satellite prototypes on June 3. With the financial support, engineers approved to help design space vehicles and ordering sensor parts to describe clouds worldwide and analyze weather in military theaters, as per a June 3 news release from the Space and Missile Systems Center.

General Atomics bases its EWS layout on the Orbital Test Bed, a modular, customizable platform for various payloads. Scott Forney, Chairman of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, said that with EWS would proceed to utilize our knowledge in designing configurations, packaging, and our increasing satellite capacity to create a satellite solution that meets the suggested 2022 EWS launch date.

Via the Space Enterprise Consortium, Space and Missile Systems Center picked rivals from the EWS. While under OTA negotiations, companies must focus solely on the task of non – conventional defense contractors in a significant way.

EWS team members for General Atomics are EOVista, LLC, which is an electro-optical sensor firm located in Acton, Massachusetts; the Atmospheric and Environmental Research Inc., a research and technology company located in Lexington, Massachusetts; and the Braxton Technologies, LLC, which is a software specialist based in Colorado Springs.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, premised in San Diego, California was opened in April in Centennial, Colorado, new spacecraft advancement, integration, and testing factory that nearly doubled its satellite manufacturing capacity. First Orbital Test Bed of General Atomics, initiated on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy in 2019, housed five different satellites for commercial, governmental, and intellectual clients.

In conclusion, In 2018, NASA granted General Atomics a $38.5 million contract to transfer the Aerosol Multi-Angle Imager into spacecraft on the subsequent Orbital Test Bed. General Atomics managed to win a $37.9 million contract in the year 2018 to fly Argos Advanced Data Collection System on third Orbital Test Bed for the U.S. Environmental protection agency.