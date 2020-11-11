Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market Analysis, Key Players, Challenges, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2027

Aircraft micro turbine engine is a small-sized combustion turbine that utilizes micro combustion to offer cogeneration to utilize heat & electricity at the same time. Micro turbine engines are preferred due to its features such as utilization of a variety of fuels, small size, and efficiency. As aircraft micro engines are compact, they utilize very small space to fit in and save space for other components in design. Its cogeneration option offers combined usage of electricity and heat from engine for up to 85% efficiency, in case of point-of-power utilization, depending on the heat process requirements. In addition, its low-cost energy makes it cheaper for long term use. Aircraft micro turbine engines are more efficient over reciprocating engines as they not only save space but also offer lubricant oil & coolant free operation. Latest developments in the micro turbine industry pave the way for drone propulsion in military and aviation. The global aircraft micro turbine engine market is witnessing considerable growth, and is expected to grow significantly in the next few years.

Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7569

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Major players analyzed include Bowman Power, Honeywell International Inc., JetCat Americas, PBS AEROSPACE, Elliott Group, Micro Turbine Technology B.V., UAV Turbines, Williams International, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., and Lambert Microturbine.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Reduction in carbon emission & aircraft noise levels, need of high speed & endurance UAV to outclass propeller driven slow UAVs, and increase in demand for vertical take-off & landing drone systems are some of the factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft micro turbine engine market. However, latency in power output and limited power generation capacity is expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investments in more efficient cogeneration and requirement for fuel efficiency in aviation are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7569

The global aircraft micro turbine engine market trends are as follows:

Reduction in carbon emission & aircraft noise level

An increase in carbon emissions due to increased air traffic is the core cause for surge in demand for micro turbine engines. New products & services that provide improved, automated, and cheaper solutions to aerial mobility have been launched by leading market players. Government initiatives for emission-less air transport is expected to be main driver for the growth of the micro turbine engine market.

Need of high speed & endurance UAV to outclass propeller driven slow UAVs

The adoption of micro turbine engine in the smaller UAV system would optimize performance and total cost of operation. This cost of operation is crucial in defense, aviation, and space industry. Further, micro turbine engines with the power rating of 50-100 HP are capable to replace Wankel engine that only gives up to 38 HP, and are used in small UAVs such as RQ-7 Shadow drone. This improved performance and ergonomics will influence the growth of the micro turbine engine market.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7569

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft micro turbine industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft micro turbine engine market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft micro turbine engine market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed global aircraft micro turbine engine market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.