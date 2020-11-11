Airborne SATCOM Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

The global airborne satellite communication market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years, owing to rise in demand for new aircrafts. This rise in demand for new aircrafts can be attributed to surge in air passenger traffic and the replacement of aging aircrafts, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for airborne SATCOM systems. Airborne SATCOM is widely used by commercial, government, and defense organizations to deliver effective broadband communication services to aircrafts operating at high speeds. Airborne SATCOM are highly flexible systems that meet the operational and maintenance requirements of different aircraft systems such as fixed wings or rotary wings aircraft. Airborne SATCOMs can be installed to various aerial platforms such as mission aircraft, commercial airliners, business jets, and helicopters. Mission & business critical demands for audio, video, and high-speed data services on aerial platforms are fulfilled by broadband communication via satellite, made possible only by airborne SATCOM.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Major players analyzed include Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., Viasat Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks, Cobham PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Inmarsat, General Dynamic, and Aselsan.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

OEM’s focus on integration of newer generation of airborne platforms, increased demand for customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions, and rise in adoption of SATCOM transceivers are the factors that drive the growth of the global airborne SATCOM market. However, cybersecurity issues and high cost of satellite services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, ultra-compact SATCOM terminals for tactical UAVs and need to enhance passenger experience present new pathways in the industry.

The global airborne SATCOM market trends are as follows:

Increased demand for customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions

The demand in new aircrafts can be attributed to the deployment of advanced airborne SATCOM systems across commercial & military applications. The growing fleet of commercial & combat aircraft and increase in long-haul flights & passenger traffic fuel the demand for customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions. This surge in demand for customized SATCOM is expected to drive the growth of the airborne SATCOM market.

Rise in adoption of SATCOM transceivers

SATCOM transceivers allow two-way communication using a single device. The invention of transceivers has led to development of several modern communication technologies such as a two-wayradios and the Internet. In addition, SATCOM transceivers provide next generation situational awareness system, which delivers increased capacity for greater throughput capability. Various airlines are upgrading their existing fleet with SATCOM transceiver to enhance the passenger travel experience, paving potential for growth of the global airborne SATCOM market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the global airborne SATCOM industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global airborne SATCOM market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global airborne SATCOM market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed global airborne SATCOM market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

