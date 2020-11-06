Steel Pipe Market Insights 2020-2025 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Sales, Size, Type, Top Manufactures and Current Trends

Global Steel Pipe Market 2020 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Steel Pipe industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. Steel Pipe research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management. The report additionally predicts future growth of the Steel Pipe market across the globe by integrating the information with relevant findings.

he research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the markets growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026.

The major players in the market include Youfa Steel Pipe Group, TMK Group, Nippon Steel, TPCO, JFE Steel Corporation, OMK, Tenaris, Jindal Saw, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, Severstal, ChelPipe Group, VALLOUREC, Evraz, China Baowu Steel Group, SeAH Holdings Corp, Hyundai Steel, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Tata Steel, Arabian Pipes Company, Essar Steel and Ispat Industries, Arcelormittal, Zekelman Industries, JSW Steel Ltd, Kingland & Pipeline Technologies, APL Apollo, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, etc.

Segment by Type

– Welded Steel Pipe

– Seamless Steel Pipe

– Welded Steel Pipe had a market share of 65% in 2018.

Segment by Application

– Water

– Oil & Gas

– Chemical Industry

– Other

– Oil & Gas is the greatest segment of Steel Pipe application, with a share of 47% in 2018.

This report presents the worldwide Steel Pipe Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Steel Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Pipe

1.2 Steel Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Welded Steel Pipe

1.2.3 Seamless Steel Pipe

1.3 Steel Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Steel Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Water

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Steel Pipe Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Steel Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Steel Pipe Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Steel Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Steel Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Steel Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Steel Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Steel Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Steel Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Steel Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Steel Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Steel Pipe Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Steel Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Steel Pipe Production

3.4.1 North America Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Steel Pipe Production

3.5.1 Europe Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Steel Pipe Production

3.6.1 China Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Steel Pipe Production

3.7.1 Japan Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Steel Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Steel Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Steel Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Steel Pipe Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Steel Pipe Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Steel Pipe Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Pipe Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Steel Pipe Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Steel Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Steel Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Steel Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Steel Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Steel Pipe Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Steel Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Steel Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Pipe Business

7.1 Youfa Steel Pipe Group

And More…

