Asset Tracking Market Forecast 2025: Overview, Industry Demand, Growth Opportunity, Top Players, Size, Type, Cost, Applications and Trends

The key players covered in this study

– Actsoft

– ASAP Systems

– Asset Panda

– AT&T

– CalAmp

– Fleet Complete

– Gigatrack

– Microsoft

– OnAsset Intelligence

– Oracle

– Spireon

– Sprint

– Tenna

– Trimble

– Verizon

– Zebra Technologies

– SAP

– Epicor Software

– JDA Software

– Stanley Black & Decker

– Honeywell

– Ubisense

– Topcon

– Datalogic

– Mojix

– Impinj

– Sato

– TomTom

– IBM

– Telit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– M2M/IoT

– Edge Computing

– Smart Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

– Aviation and Aerospace

– Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking

– Local and State Government

– Manufacturing and Warehousing

– Personal Vehicles

– Public Transportation

– Shipping and Construction

– Healthcare and Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Japan

– Southeast Asia

– India

– Central & South America

This report presents the worldwide Asset Tracking Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Asset Tracking Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 M2M/IoT

1.4.3 Edge Computing

1.4.4 Smart Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Aviation and Aerospace

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking

1.5.4 Local and State Government

1.5.5 Manufacturing and Warehousing

1.5.6 Personal Vehicles

1.5.7 Public Transportation

1.5.8 Shipping and Construction

1.5.9 Healthcare and Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Asset Tracking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Asset Tracking Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Asset Tracking Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Asset Tracking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Asset Tracking Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Asset Tracking Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Asset Tracking Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Asset Tracking Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Asset Tracking Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Asset Tracking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Asset Tracking Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asset Tracking Revenue in 2019

3.3 Asset Tracking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Asset Tracking Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Asset Tracking Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Asset Tracking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Asset Tracking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Asset Tracking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Asset Tracking Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Asset Tracking Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Asset Tracking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Asset Tracking Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Asset Tracking Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Asset Tracking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Asset Tracking Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Asset Tracking Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Asset Tracking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Asset Tracking Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Asset Tracking Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Asset Tracking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Asset Tracking Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Asset Tracking Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Asset Tracking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Asset Tracking Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Asset Tracking Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Asset Tracking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Asset Tracking Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Asset Tracking Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Asset Tracking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Asset Tracking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

And More…

