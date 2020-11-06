Inflight Shopping Market and Impact of COVID-19 : Research Report By AirAsia Group, airfree, AVA Merchandising, Finnair, Inmarsat Global Limited, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, SKYdeals, The Emirates Group

Presently, consumers across the world prefer to shop last minute and, in combination with a strong inflight Wi-Fi product, presents an opportunity to airlines across the globe. Inflight shopping offers a unique and exciting opportunity for airlines to get on-board. The on-board retail accelerates airline revenue and also surge customer satisfaction levels. The passengers perceive shopping as an enjoyable activity, which makes it a positive spending category. Thus, all the above factors drive the

The growing demand for next-generation aircraft and increasing Internet-based platforms drives the growth of the inflight shopping market. However, the improper inventory management and unavailability of products may restrain the development of the inflight shopping market. Furthermore, the rising preference for online shopping by passengers is anticipated to witness massive demand

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

1. AirAsia Group

2. airfree

3. AVA Merchandising

4. Finnair

5. Inmarsat Global Limited

6. Japan Airlines

7. Lufthansa

8. Singapore Airlines

9. SKYdeals

10. The Emirates Group

The “Global Inflight Shopping Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the inflight shopping market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of inflight shopping market with detailed market segmentation aircraft class, service type, and shopping type, and geography. The global inflight shopping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inflight shopping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the inflight shopping market.

The global inflight shopping market is segmented on the basis of aircraft class, service type, and shopping type. On the basis of aircraft class, the market is segmented as first class, business class, premium economy class, and economy class. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as full service and low cost. On the basis of shopping type, the market is segmented as travel essentials, accessories, beauty and care, and others.

A detailed outline of the Global Inflight Shopping Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Inflight Shopping Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Inflight Shopping Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Inflight Shopping Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Inflight Shopping Market Landscape

Inflight Shopping Market – Key Market Dynamics

Inflight Shopping Market – Global Market Analysis

Inflight Shopping Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Ingredient

Inflight Shopping Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Flavors

Inflight Shopping Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Distribution Channel

Inflight Shopping Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Inflight Shopping Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

