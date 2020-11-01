Global Personal Security Services Market 2020 | What will be the Market size and the growth rate by 2026? Blackwater Protectio, Allied Universal, Hook Private Security

The report titled Global Personal Security Services Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Security Services market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Security Services market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Security Services market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Security Services market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Security Services report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Security Services report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Security Services market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Security Services market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Security Services market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Security Services market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Security Services market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Pinkerton, Blackwater Protectio, Allied Universal, Hook Private Security, International Protective Service, In, Paradigm Security, US Security Associates, SIS, Beijing Baoan, Shandong Huawei Security Group, Transguard, Prosegur, Secom, China Security & Protection Group, Andrews International

Market Segmentation by Product: Executive/VIP Protection, Residential Protection, Executive Drivers, Asset Protection, Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services



Market Segmentation by Application: , CEOs, Entertainers, Athletes, Royalty, Others



The Personal Security Services Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Security Services market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Security Services market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Security Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Security Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Security Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Security Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Security Services market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Executive/VIP Protection

1.2.3 Residential Protection

1.2.4 Executive Drivers

1.2.5 Asset Protection

1.2.6 Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 CEOs

1.3.3 Entertainers

1.3.4 Athletes

1.3.5 Royalty

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Personal Security Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Security Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Personal Security Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Personal Security Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Personal Security Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Personal Security Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Personal Security Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Personal Security Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personal Security Services Revenue

3.4 Global Personal Security Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Security Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Personal Security Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players Personal Security Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Personal Security Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Personal Security Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Personal Security Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Personal Security Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Personal Security Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Personal Security Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Personal Security Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Security Services Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Personal Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Personal Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Personal Security Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Personal Security Services Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Personal Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Personal Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Personal Security Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Pinkerton

11.1.1 Pinkerton Company Details

11.1.2 Pinkerton Business Overview

11.1.3 Pinkerton Personal Security Services Introduction

11.1.4 Pinkerton Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Pinkerton Recent Development

11.2 Blackwater Protectio

11.2.1 Blackwater Protectio Company Details

11.2.2 Blackwater Protectio Business Overview

11.2.3 Blackwater Protectio Personal Security Services Introduction

11.2.4 Blackwater Protectio Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Blackwater Protectio Recent Development

11.3 Allied Universal

11.3.1 Allied Universal Company Details

11.3.2 Allied Universal Business Overview

11.3.3 Allied Universal Personal Security Services Introduction

11.3.4 Allied Universal Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Allied Universal Recent Development

11.4 Hook Private Security

11.4.1 Hook Private Security Company Details

11.4.2 Hook Private Security Business Overview

11.4.3 Hook Private Security Personal Security Services Introduction

11.4.4 Hook Private Security Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Hook Private Security Recent Development

11.5 International Protective Service, In

11.5.1 International Protective Service, In Company Details

11.5.2 International Protective Service, In Business Overview

11.5.3 International Protective Service, In Personal Security Services Introduction

11.5.4 International Protective Service, In Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 International Protective Service, In Recent Development

11.6 Paradigm Security

11.6.1 Paradigm Security Company Details

11.6.2 Paradigm Security Business Overview

11.6.3 Paradigm Security Personal Security Services Introduction

11.6.4 Paradigm Security Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Paradigm Security Recent Development

11.7 US Security Associates

11.7.1 US Security Associates Company Details

11.7.2 US Security Associates Business Overview

11.7.3 US Security Associates Personal Security Services Introduction

11.7.4 US Security Associates Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 US Security Associates Recent Development

11.8 SIS

11.8.1 SIS Company Details

11.8.2 SIS Business Overview

11.8.3 SIS Personal Security Services Introduction

11.8.4 SIS Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 SIS Recent Development

11.9 Beijing Baoan

11.9.1 Beijing Baoan Company Details

11.9.2 Beijing Baoan Business Overview

11.9.3 Beijing Baoan Personal Security Services Introduction

11.9.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Development

11.10 Shandong Huawei Security Group

11.10.1 Shandong Huawei Security Group Company Details

11.10.2 Shandong Huawei Security Group Business Overview

11.10.3 Shandong Huawei Security Group Personal Security Services Introduction

11.10.4 Shandong Huawei Security Group Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Shandong Huawei Security Group Recent Development

11.11 Transguard

10.11.1 Transguard Company Details

10.11.2 Transguard Business Overview

10.11.3 Transguard Personal Security Services Introduction

10.11.4 Transguard Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Transguard Recent Development

11.12 Prosegur

10.12.1 Prosegur Company Details

10.12.2 Prosegur Business Overview

10.12.3 Prosegur Personal Security Services Introduction

10.12.4 Prosegur Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Prosegur Recent Development

11.13 Secom

10.13.1 Secom Company Details

10.13.2 Secom Business Overview

10.13.3 Secom Personal Security Services Introduction

10.13.4 Secom Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Secom Recent Development

11.14 China Security & Protection Group

10.14.1 China Security & Protection Group Company Details

10.14.2 China Security & Protection Group Business Overview

10.14.3 China Security & Protection Group Personal Security Services Introduction

10.14.4 China Security & Protection Group Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 China Security & Protection Group Recent Development

11.15 Andrews International

10.15.1 Andrews International Company Details

10.15.2 Andrews International Business Overview

10.15.3 Andrews International Personal Security Services Introduction

10.15.4 Andrews International Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Andrews International Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

