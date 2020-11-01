Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2020-2026|EXL Services, Genpact, McKinsey and Company

The report titled Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Research Report: Accenture, EXL Services, Genpact, McKinsey and Company, Moody’s Investors Service, Mphasis, RR Donnelley & Sons Company, Wipro Limited, HCL

Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Segmentation by Product: Analytics & Market Research, Engineering & Design, Financial Process Outsourcing, Legal Process Outsourcing, Publishing Outsourcing, Research & Development Outsourcing, Others



Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Segmentation by Application: , BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Others



The Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Analytics & Market Research

1.2.3 Engineering & Design

1.2.4 Financial Process Outsourcing

1.2.5 Legal Process Outsourcing

1.2.6 Publishing Outsourcing

1.2.7 Research & Development Outsourcing

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 IT & Telecom

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Revenue

3.4 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Accenture

11.1.1 Accenture Company Details

11.1.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.1.3 Accenture Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.2 EXL Services

11.2.1 EXL Services Company Details

11.2.2 EXL Services Business Overview

11.2.3 EXL Services Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.2.4 EXL Services Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 EXL Services Recent Development

11.3 Genpact

11.3.1 Genpact Company Details

11.3.2 Genpact Business Overview

11.3.3 Genpact Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.3.4 Genpact Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Genpact Recent Development

11.4 McKinsey and Company

11.4.1 McKinsey and Company Company Details

11.4.2 McKinsey and Company Business Overview

11.4.3 McKinsey and Company Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.4.4 McKinsey and Company Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 McKinsey and Company Recent Development

11.5 Moody’s Investors Service

11.5.1 Moody’s Investors Service Company Details

11.5.2 Moody’s Investors Service Business Overview

11.5.3 Moody’s Investors Service Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.5.4 Moody’s Investors Service Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Moody’s Investors Service Recent Development

11.6 Mphasis

11.6.1 Mphasis Company Details

11.6.2 Mphasis Business Overview

11.6.3 Mphasis Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.6.4 Mphasis Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Mphasis Recent Development

11.7 RR Donnelley & Sons Company

11.7.1 RR Donnelley & Sons Company Company Details

11.7.2 RR Donnelley & Sons Company Business Overview

11.7.3 RR Donnelley & Sons Company Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.7.4 RR Donnelley & Sons Company Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 RR Donnelley & Sons Company Recent Development

11.8 Wipro Limited

11.8.1 Wipro Limited Company Details

11.8.2 Wipro Limited Business Overview

11.8.3 Wipro Limited Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.8.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development

11.9 HCL

11.9.1 HCL Company Details

11.9.2 HCL Business Overview

11.9.3 HCL Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Introduction

11.9.4 HCL Revenue in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 HCL Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

