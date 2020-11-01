Global Smart Parking Market is Driven By Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Solar Water Pumps Inc., SKIDATA AG., Amano McGann.

The report titled Global Smart Parking Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Parking market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Parking market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Parking market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Parking market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Parking report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Parking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Parking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Parking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Parking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Parking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Parking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned In the Report Are: Conduent, Inc., SKIDATA AG., Amano McGann., Streetline, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., ParkMe, Inc., Parkmobile LLC, …

Market Segmentation by Product: Consulting Services, Engineering Services, Mobile App Parking Services



Market Segmentation by Application: , Commercial, Government, Transport Transit



The Smart Parking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Parking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Parking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Parking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Parking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Parking market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Parking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Parking market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Parking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Consulting Services

1.2.3 Engineering Services

1.2.4 Mobile App Parking Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Parking Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Transport Transit

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart Parking Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Smart Parking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Parking Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Parking Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Parking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Parking Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Parking Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Parking Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Parking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Parking Revenue

3.4 Global Smart Parking Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Smart Parking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Parking Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Smart Parking Area Served

3.6 Key Players Smart Parking Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Parking Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Smart Parking Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Parking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Parking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Smart Parking Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Parking Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Parking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Parking Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Smart Parking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Smart Parking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Smart Parking Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Parking Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Smart Parking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Smart Parking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Smart Parking Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Smart Parking Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Smart Parking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Smart Parking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Smart Parking Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Smart Parking Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Smart Parking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Smart Parking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Parking Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Parking Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Smart Parking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Parking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Parking Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Conduent, Inc.

11.1.1 Conduent, Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Conduent, Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Conduent, Inc. Smart Parking Introduction

11.1.4 Conduent, Inc. Revenue in Smart Parking Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Conduent, Inc. Recent Development

11.2 SKIDATA AG.

11.2.1 SKIDATA AG. Company Details

11.2.2 SKIDATA AG. Business Overview

11.2.3 SKIDATA AG. Smart Parking Introduction

11.2.4 SKIDATA AG. Revenue in Smart Parking Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 SKIDATA AG. Recent Development

11.3 Amano McGann.

11.3.1 Amano McGann. Company Details

11.3.2 Amano McGann. Business Overview

11.3.3 Amano McGann. Smart Parking Introduction

11.3.4 Amano McGann. Revenue in Smart Parking Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Amano McGann. Recent Development

11.4 Streetline, Inc.

11.4.1 Streetline, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Streetline, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Streetline, Inc. Smart Parking Introduction

11.4.4 Streetline, Inc. Revenue in Smart Parking Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Streetline, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.5.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Smart Parking Introduction

11.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Smart Parking Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

11.6 ParkMe, Inc.

11.6.1 ParkMe, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 ParkMe, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 ParkMe, Inc. Smart Parking Introduction

11.6.4 ParkMe, Inc. Revenue in Smart Parking Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 ParkMe, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Parkmobile LLC

11.7.1 Parkmobile LLC Company Details

11.7.2 Parkmobile LLC Business Overview

11.7.3 Parkmobile LLC Smart Parking Introduction

11.7.4 Parkmobile LLC Revenue in Smart Parking Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Parkmobile LLC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

