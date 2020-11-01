Global Threat Intelligence Market 2020 | What will be the Market size and the growth rate by 2026? Dell Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

The report titled Global Threat Intelligence Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Threat Intelligence market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Threat Intelligence market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Threat Intelligence market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Threat Intelligence market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Threat Intelligence report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Threat Intelligence report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Threat Intelligence market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Threat Intelligence market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Threat Intelligence market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Threat Intelligence market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Threat Intelligence market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Webroot Inc., F-Secure Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Farsight Security, Inc., AlienVault, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Unified threat management, SIEM, IAM, Incident Forensics, Log Management, Third Party risk management



Market Segmentation by Application: , BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Others



The Threat Intelligence Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Threat Intelligence market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Threat Intelligence market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Threat Intelligence market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Threat Intelligence industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Threat Intelligence market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Threat Intelligence market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Threat Intelligence market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Unified threat management

1.2.3 SIEM

1.2.4 IAM

1.2.5 Incident Forensics

1.2.6 Log Management

1.2.7 Third Party risk management

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT & Telecom

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Government & Defense

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Threat Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Threat Intelligence Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Threat Intelligence Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Threat Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Threat Intelligence Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Threat Intelligence Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Threat Intelligence Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Threat Intelligence Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Threat Intelligence Revenue

3.4 Global Threat Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Threat Intelligence Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Threat Intelligence Area Served

3.6 Key Players Threat Intelligence Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Threat Intelligence Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Threat Intelligence Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Threat Intelligence Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Threat Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Threat Intelligence Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Threat Intelligence Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Threat Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Threat Intelligence Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Threat Intelligence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Threat Intelligence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Threat Intelligence Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Threat Intelligence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Threat Intelligence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Threat Intelligence Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Threat Intelligence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Threat Intelligence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Threat Intelligence Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Threat Intelligence Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Threat Intelligence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Threat Intelligence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Threat Intelligence Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Threat Intelligence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Threat Intelligence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Corporation Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Dell Inc.

11.2.1 Dell Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Dell Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Dell Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.2.4 Dell Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Symantec Corporation

11.3.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Symantec Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Symantec Corporation Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.3.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

11.4.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Company Details

11.4.2 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Business Overview

11.4.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.4.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

11.5 FireEye, Inc.

11.5.1 FireEye, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 FireEye, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 FireEye, Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.5.4 FireEye, Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 FireEye, Inc. Recent Development

11.6 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

11.6.1 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.6.4 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Fortinet, Inc.

11.7.1 Fortinet, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Fortinet, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Fortinet, Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.7.4 Fortinet, Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Fortinet, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 McAfee, LLC

11.8.1 McAfee, LLC Company Details

11.8.2 McAfee, LLC Business Overview

11.8.3 McAfee, LLC Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.8.4 McAfee, LLC Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 McAfee, LLC Recent Development

11.9 Webroot Inc.

11.9.1 Webroot Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Webroot Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Webroot Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.9.4 Webroot Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Webroot Inc. Recent Development

11.10 F-Secure Corporation

11.10.1 F-Secure Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 F-Secure Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 F-Secure Corporation Threat Intelligence Introduction

11.10.4 F-Secure Corporation Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 F-Secure Corporation Recent Development

11.11 LogRhythm, Inc.

10.11.1 LogRhythm, Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 LogRhythm, Inc. Business Overview

10.11.3 LogRhythm, Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

10.11.4 LogRhythm, Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 LogRhythm, Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Trend Micro Incorporated

10.12.1 Trend Micro Incorporated Company Details

10.12.2 Trend Micro Incorporated Business Overview

10.12.3 Trend Micro Incorporated Threat Intelligence Introduction

10.12.4 Trend Micro Incorporated Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Trend Micro Incorporated Recent Development

11.13 Farsight Security, Inc.

10.13.1 Farsight Security, Inc. Company Details

10.13.2 Farsight Security, Inc. Business Overview

10.13.3 Farsight Security, Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

10.13.4 Farsight Security, Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Farsight Security, Inc. Recent Development

11.14 AlienVault, Inc.

10.14.1 AlienVault, Inc. Company Details

10.14.2 AlienVault, Inc. Business Overview

10.14.3 AlienVault, Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

10.14.4 AlienVault, Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 AlienVault, Inc. Recent Development

11.15 Juniper Networks, Inc.

10.15.1 Juniper Networks, Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 Juniper Networks, Inc. Business Overview

10.15.3 Juniper Networks, Inc. Threat Intelligence Introduction

10.15.4 Juniper Networks, Inc. Revenue in Threat Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Juniper Networks, Inc. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

