Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market is Driven By Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Solar Water Pumps Litmos, Cornerstone Ondemand, Xerox

The report titled Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Learning Management Systems (LMS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Learning Management Systems (LMS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Blackboard, Litmos, Cornerstone Ondemand, Xerox, IBM, Netdimensions, SAP, Moodle, Canvas, SABA Software, Mcgraw-Hill Companies, Pearson, D2L Corporation, SuccessFactors Learning, Saba Software, Voniz Inc, SumTotal Systems, Halogen Software, ADP, Workday

Market Segmentation by Product: Cloud-based Learning Management System, On-Premises Learning Management System



Market Segmentation by Application: , Academic, Corporate



The Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Learning Management Systems (LMS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Learning Management Systems (LMS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Cloud-based Learning Management System

1.2.3 On-Premises Learning Management System

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Academic

1.3.3 Corporate

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Learning Management Systems (LMS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Learning Management Systems (LMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue

3.4 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Learning Management Systems (LMS) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Learning Management Systems (LMS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Blackboard

11.1.1 Blackboard Company Details

11.1.2 Blackboard Business Overview

11.1.3 Blackboard Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.1.4 Blackboard Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Blackboard Recent Development

11.2 Litmos

11.2.1 Litmos Company Details

11.2.2 Litmos Business Overview

11.2.3 Litmos Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.2.4 Litmos Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Litmos Recent Development

11.3 Cornerstone Ondemand

11.3.1 Cornerstone Ondemand Company Details

11.3.2 Cornerstone Ondemand Business Overview

11.3.3 Cornerstone Ondemand Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.3.4 Cornerstone Ondemand Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Cornerstone Ondemand Recent Development

11.4 Xerox

11.4.1 Xerox Company Details

11.4.2 Xerox Business Overview

11.4.3 Xerox Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.4.4 Xerox Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Xerox Recent Development

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 IBM Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 IBM Recent Development

11.6 Netdimensions

11.6.1 Netdimensions Company Details

11.6.2 Netdimensions Business Overview

11.6.3 Netdimensions Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.6.4 Netdimensions Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Netdimensions Recent Development

11.7 SAP

11.7.1 SAP Company Details

11.7.2 SAP Business Overview

11.7.3 SAP Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.7.4 SAP Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 SAP Recent Development

11.8 Moodle

11.8.1 Moodle Company Details

11.8.2 Moodle Business Overview

11.8.3 Moodle Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.8.4 Moodle Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Moodle Recent Development

11.9 Canvas

11.9.1 Canvas Company Details

11.9.2 Canvas Business Overview

11.9.3 Canvas Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.9.4 Canvas Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Canvas Recent Development

11.10 SABA Software

11.10.1 SABA Software Company Details

11.10.2 SABA Software Business Overview

11.10.3 SABA Software Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

11.10.4 SABA Software Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 SABA Software Recent Development

11.11 Mcgraw-Hill Companies

10.11.1 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Company Details

10.11.2 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Business Overview

10.11.3 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.11.4 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Recent Development

11.12 Pearson

10.12.1 Pearson Company Details

10.12.2 Pearson Business Overview

10.12.3 Pearson Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.12.4 Pearson Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Pearson Recent Development

11.13 D2L Corporation

10.13.1 D2L Corporation Company Details

10.13.2 D2L Corporation Business Overview

10.13.3 D2L Corporation Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.13.4 D2L Corporation Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 D2L Corporation Recent Development

11.14 SuccessFactors Learning

10.14.1 SuccessFactors Learning Company Details

10.14.2 SuccessFactors Learning Business Overview

10.14.3 SuccessFactors Learning Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.14.4 SuccessFactors Learning Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SuccessFactors Learning Recent Development

11.15 Saba Software

10.15.1 Saba Software Company Details

10.15.2 Saba Software Business Overview

10.15.3 Saba Software Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.15.4 Saba Software Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Saba Software Recent Development

11.16 Voniz Inc

10.16.1 Voniz Inc Company Details

10.16.2 Voniz Inc Business Overview

10.16.3 Voniz Inc Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.16.4 Voniz Inc Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Voniz Inc Recent Development

11.17 SumTotal Systems

10.17.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details

10.17.2 SumTotal Systems Business Overview

10.17.3 SumTotal Systems Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.17.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development

11.18 Halogen Software

10.18.1 Halogen Software Company Details

10.18.2 Halogen Software Business Overview

10.18.3 Halogen Software Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.18.4 Halogen Software Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Halogen Software Recent Development

11.19 ADP

10.19.1 ADP Company Details

10.19.2 ADP Business Overview

10.19.3 ADP Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.19.4 ADP Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 ADP Recent Development

11.20 Workday

10.20.1 Workday Company Details

10.20.2 Workday Business Overview

10.20.3 Workday Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction

10.20.4 Workday Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Workday Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

