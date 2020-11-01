Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion 2026|Hewlett Packard Enterprise, EMC Corporation, Dell

The report titled Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Enterprise Storage Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Enterprise Storage Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Enterprise Storage Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, EMC Corporation, Dell, Buffalo, Isilon Systems, 3PAR, Hitachi Data Systems, LSI Corporation, NetGear, Overland Storage, Oracle, Panasas, SGI Corporation, Intel, Seagate, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Western Digital, Lenovo

Market Segmentation by Product: Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Storage Area Network (SAN), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Mixed/ Hybrid Storage Environment



Market Segmentation by Application: , Retail, Security, Investment/ Financial Services, Other



The Enterprise Storage Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Enterprise Storage Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Enterprise Storage Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Enterprise Storage Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Enterprise Storage Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Enterprise Storage Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Enterprise Storage Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Enterprise Storage Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

1.2.3 Storage Area Network (SAN)

1.2.4 Network Attached Storage (NAS)

1.2.5 Mixed/ Hybrid Storage Environment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Security

1.3.4 Investment/ Financial Services

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Enterprise Storage Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Enterprise Storage Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Enterprise Storage Systems Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Enterprise Storage Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Enterprise Storage Systems Revenue

3.4 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Enterprise Storage Systems Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Enterprise Storage Systems Area Served

3.6 Key Players Enterprise Storage Systems Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Enterprise Storage Systems Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Enterprise Storage Systems Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Enterprise Storage Systems Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Enterprise Storage Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

11.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Overview

11.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

11.3 EMC Corporation

11.3.1 EMC Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 EMC Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 EMC Corporation Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.3.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Dell

11.4.1 Dell Company Details

11.4.2 Dell Business Overview

11.4.3 Dell Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.4.4 Dell Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Dell Recent Development

11.5 Buffalo

11.5.1 Buffalo Company Details

11.5.2 Buffalo Business Overview

11.5.3 Buffalo Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.5.4 Buffalo Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Buffalo Recent Development

11.6 Isilon Systems

11.6.1 Isilon Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Isilon Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Isilon Systems Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.6.4 Isilon Systems Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Isilon Systems Recent Development

11.7 3PAR

11.7.1 3PAR Company Details

11.7.2 3PAR Business Overview

11.7.3 3PAR Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.7.4 3PAR Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 3PAR Recent Development

11.8 Hitachi Data Systems

11.8.1 Hitachi Data Systems Company Details

11.8.2 Hitachi Data Systems Business Overview

11.8.3 Hitachi Data Systems Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.8.4 Hitachi Data Systems Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development

11.9 LSI Corporation

11.9.1 LSI Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 LSI Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 LSI Corporation Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.9.4 LSI Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 LSI Corporation Recent Development

11.10 NetGear

11.10.1 NetGear Company Details

11.10.2 NetGear Business Overview

11.10.3 NetGear Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

11.10.4 NetGear Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 NetGear Recent Development

11.11 Overland Storage

10.11.1 Overland Storage Company Details

10.11.2 Overland Storage Business Overview

10.11.3 Overland Storage Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.11.4 Overland Storage Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Overland Storage Recent Development

11.12 Oracle

10.12.1 Oracle Company Details

10.12.2 Oracle Business Overview

10.12.3 Oracle Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.12.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.13 Panasas

10.13.1 Panasas Company Details

10.13.2 Panasas Business Overview

10.13.3 Panasas Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.13.4 Panasas Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Panasas Recent Development

11.14 SGI Corporation

10.14.1 SGI Corporation Company Details

10.14.2 SGI Corporation Business Overview

10.14.3 SGI Corporation Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.14.4 SGI Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SGI Corporation Recent Development

11.15 Intel

10.15.1 Intel Company Details

10.15.2 Intel Business Overview

10.15.3 Intel Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.15.4 Intel Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Intel Recent Development

11.16 Seagate

10.16.1 Seagate Company Details

10.16.2 Seagate Business Overview

10.16.3 Seagate Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.16.4 Seagate Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Seagate Recent Development

11.17 Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.17.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Company Details

10.17.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Business Overview

10.17.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.17.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development

11.18 Western Digital

10.18.1 Western Digital Company Details

10.18.2 Western Digital Business Overview

10.18.3 Western Digital Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.18.4 Western Digital Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Western Digital Recent Development

11.19 Lenovo

10.19.1 Lenovo Company Details

10.19.2 Lenovo Business Overview

10.19.3 Lenovo Enterprise Storage Systems Introduction

10.19.4 Lenovo Revenue in Enterprise Storage Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Lenovo Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

