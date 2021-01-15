NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover has been affixed to its Atlas V rocket in preparation for the upcoming launch

NASA’s Mars rover is being planted on the rocket in preparation for the mission. The Perseverance Mars rover was hoisted to its United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on the 7th of July. This event took place at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, all on course to facilitate the scheduled launch to Mars on the 30th of this month.

In a statement published on the 9th of July, the project manager for Perseverance’s mission, John McNamee, says that he has observed numerous spaceships being supplanted onto rockets.

McNamee states that this mission is historic since there are many stakeholders whose contributions to the development of the rover have been instrumental. He assures all those involved that they have come this far, and the mission to Mars will be a success. The manager camps at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

A weighty tilt at the top of the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) carried the cushioning payload hosting the Perseverance and its 39 meters tall hardware this Tuesday, affixing them on the Atlas V rocket. This process was done at the Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41. The engineers finalized the vital physical and electrical adjoining between the spaceship and the rocket.

The complete supplanting of the rocket is the final stage of the Mars pre-launch tests. The engineers have completed the evaluation of the rover and the rocket separately and when they are a piece. According to NASA, the two vehicles will stay at the VIF until the 28th of July when they will be transferring them to the launch pad, which is 550 meters.

The Perseverance has a grace period of 15 days if it intends to wait longer on the ground. If the rover does not take off on the 30th of July, the engineers will have enough time to reevaluate the whole system and modify where they deem necessary.

The launch of the Perseverance this summer will land it on Mars’ Jezero Crater by the 18th of February next year. The 45 kilometers Jezero crater used to have a lake and a river delta. The space robot will look for evidence of long-dead life.

Other Perseverance’s scheduled activities include searching for water ice to test the equipment that obtains oxygen from Mars’ carbon dioxide-infuriated atmosphere. The scientists and astronauts will also study the geological composition of the Jezero Crater. Several samples will be collected and returned to Earth by the NASA-European Space Agency campaign team by 2030 for further analysis and evaluation.

In conclusion, aboard the Perseverance is the Ingenuity helicopter that will scout around the Martian skied to evaluate the possibility of aerial exploration on Mars by Martian rotorcraft.