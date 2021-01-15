Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Battle for Independence

The recently formed space force will undergo a merging with space development agency if plans go well. According to Tournear the Space development agency first wants to showcase its range of hardware first before it can agree to join forces with the Space Force

Space development agency is on a tight roll of luck if it does not pull through with the new developments. While its run may have been abysmal, it’s director Derek Tournear ascertains that the agency needs a minimum of two years for it to be able to merge with the Space Force

The Space development agency looks to display the belief that a network of small satellites can generate communication layers that provide low latency tracking as well as targeting technologies.

According to a directive by the DoD, the SDA should merge with the Space Force by October 2022. As it is currently, the Pentagon oversees the actions of the SDA. Its formation logged as part of the mandate of the undersecretary of defense in charge of research and engineering

There is a disagreement over this matter between the SDA and the Pentagon. According to Barbara Barrett, the SDA is supposed to join the Space Force earlier than 2022

Tournear advised that a united venture will be beneficial for both parties rather than a forced union. He further brings the idea that both parties will have to embrace the same vision and work together to accomplish it. Tournear ascertained that the SDA has a new operating system that is unique from the normal working by the Space Force

The new system hopes to use minimum based requirements on the satellite system and work to improve its functionality as the years roll out. The space force system is different from this because it utilizes the use of high-end components for their satellite system

This rollout hopes to be functional by 2022 year’s end. Tournear expects that the project will be sufficiently stable by then but will inexplicably suffer if stopped before the project comes to a conclusion

However, the agency will first have to prove itself to the DoD that it is capable of gathering the need for its establishment aside from the Space Force. As it stands, the two agencies have almost similar roles, and the DoD sees the merger as a way to save taxpayer money. The SDA hopes to use this opportunity to showcase the importance of its independence from the Space Force