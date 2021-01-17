NASA reports that the shelter-in-place measures induced by the coronavirus pandemic have transferred its workforce to work from home. This move has deepened the existing cybersecurity challenges since hackers can tap into their systems and wreak havoc.

NASA’s move to close down its institutions and allow only the crucial employees to work six months ago altered its operational efficiency. Currently, the agency has recalled some of its employees under strict social distancing measures to work on the urgent missions that are not sortable from the home working station.

NASA’s interim IT chief, Jeff Seaton, admits that the pressure on the information technology resources in the past six months has been high, primarily due to the pandemic. He articulated that the pandemic has cauterized the need for more virtual systems to deliver data and accommodate more employees.

The agency argues that the work-from-home structures have activated the probability of invasion by cybercriminals from both individuals and nations. NASA’s inspector, Paul Martin, stated that the firm conducted over ten audits, resulting in close to 75 recommendations concerning cybercrimes.

Martin reported that the pandemic accelerated cybersecurity risks since most of the transactions take place on virtual platforms. Additionally, cybercriminals can clone accounts and access the details of critical transactions. The simpletons of the company are likely to be prone to such attacks, especially now that they are under immense pressure to deliver quality data.

Seaton explained that they are widening the scope of coverage by installing algorithms that secure their systems. For example, NASA keeps locking its systems when personnel log out to close in on the gaps that cybercrimes can use to take advantage. Martin confirmed that NASA is making progress in security detailing. He said that there are visible changes, and the safety of the systems is at its top-notch. Martin assured that they are implementing the recommendations outlined after the audits.

Rep. Kendra applauded the agency for keeping their game together even in the pandemic season when more insecurity cases would have arisen. She added that the government would be apportioning the agency its funds to implement the recommendations as quickly as possible.

In conclusion, the agency leaders explained that they had installed mechanisms to keep the system safe. The officials added that they would be implementing more structures to work on the network. The agency is proving to be a tough nut yield to the pressure of cybercrime.