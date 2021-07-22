Furfuryl Alcohol Market In-Depth Analysis of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2027

Furfuryl alcohol is an organic compound containing furan that is substituted with a hydroxymethyl group. It is also known as 2-furylmethanol or 2-furancarbinol and is colorless or pale yellow in color. Furfuryl alcohol is categorized under a biopolymer that is obtained from eco-friendly sources. It is manufactured by the catalytic reduction of furfuran. The raw materials for it are obtained from corn cobs, sugarcane bagasse, wheat bran, and oats. It is used in a wide range of applications such as foundry resins, wetting agents and adhesives.

The increase in demand for furfuryl alcohol in the production of furan resins and solvents drives the growth of the furfuryl alcohol market. Besides this, the use of furfuryl alcohol in rubber, pesticide, and synthetic applications also drives the market growth. However, price fluctuations of feedstock required in the production of 2-hydroxymethyl furan restrict the demand for the furfuryl market. The use of furfuryl alcohol in the production of carbon materials and nano composites is expected to bolster well the demand for furfuryl alcohol market in the near future.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00029584

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Aurus Speciality Company Limited

– DynaChem Incorporated

– Illovo Sugar (PTY) Ltd

– International Furan Chemicals B.V.

– Penn A Kem LLC

– Shandong Crownchem Industries Co., Ltd

– Silvateam S.p.A.

– TransFurans Chemicals bvba

– Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd.

– Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Owning our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Uncertainty about the future?

Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This helps our clients to invest or divest their resources.

Understanding market sentiments?

It is imperative to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights furnish you with a hawk-eye view on market sentiment. We keep this observation by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers?

Our research ranks investment centers of the market by considering their returns, future demands, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on the most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners?

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Furfuryl Alcohol Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Furfuryl Alcohol Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Furfuryl Alcohol Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00029584

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Furfuryl Alcohol Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Furfuryl Alcohol Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.