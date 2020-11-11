Recruitment and Staffing Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – ADP, Adecco Staffing, Allegis, Hays, Insperity, Kelly Services, Manpower, Randstad, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings

Recruitment and Staffing Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Recruitment and Staffing Market.

Recruitment refers to a process of hiring the candidate for permanent role whereas staffing refers to a process of hiring of the candidate for the short-term or temporary role. Both processes requires strong recruitment channel, better vetting for selecting appropriate candidate. It includes process from reviewing resumes, candidate screening, personal interview and final selection or rejection of the candidate.

Rising youth population coupled with the high demand of cost-effective candidate hiring is driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of advanced recruitment and staffing solutions such as applicant tracking system and others for cost-effective and better hiring is boosting the market growth. The rise in the competitive atmosphere across all industries leading to better candidate hiring is further fueling the market growth.

The market players from Recruitment and Staffing market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Recruitment and Staffing market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ADP LLC

Adecco Staffing

Allegis Group

Hays PLC

Insperity

Kelly Services Inc.

Manpower Group

Randstad Holding NV

Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Temp Holdings Co. Ltd

The “Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Recruitment and Staffing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Recruitment and Staffing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Recruitment and Staffing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global recruitment and staffing market is segmented on the basis of staffing type, channel, service type. On the basis of staffing type, the market is segmented as permanent, temporary, others. On the basis of channel, the market is segmented as online, offline. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as general, professional

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Recruitment and Staffing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Recruitment and Staffing Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Recruitment and Staffing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Recruitment and Staffing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

