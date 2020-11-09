Computed Tomography Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017 to 2027 | Carestream Health, Shimadzu, Neusoft, FUJIFILM

Computed Tomography market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders and cancer, growing demand for high quality of healthcare delivery, advancements in technology, increasing geriatric population and growing public awareness. Nevertheless, lack of adequate reimbursement is expected to act as a restricting factor in the growth of market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors are Involved in Industry:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY NeuroLogica Corp CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION FUJIFILM Corporation Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG Siemens Healthcare Private Limited Neusoft Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V Shimadzu Corporation Carestream Health

Computed Tomography is a procedure that involves x ray and with the computer produces a detailed picture of a cross section of a body. It provides cross sectional images and three dimensional images which are useful for diagnostic, therapeutic and research purpose. CT is widely used in detection of small abnormalities, diagnose circulatory system diseases, blood vessel aneurysm, blood clots etc.

Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Computed Tomography Market – By Product

1.3.2 Computed Tomography Market – By Application

1.3.3 Computed Tomography Market – By End User

1.3.4 Computed Tomography Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

