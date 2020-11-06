5G in Defense Market (Impact Of Covid-19) With Key Players: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Networks, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, Wind River Systems

5G technology provides higher network speed and lower latency, thereby increasing the implementation of 5G in defense sector. An autonomous platform, such as unmanned ground vehicles and armored vehicles, can work efficiently on a 5G network. Also, the communication between an unmanned aerial vehicle and its controller will be efficient and quick on a 5G network as compared to a 4G or 3G network. The growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices in the military is the significant driving factor for the growth of the 5G in defense market.

The need to provide uninterrupted internet connectivity as an increasing number of systems, devices and a reduction in power consumption drives the growth of the 5G in defense market. However, security concerns, lack of standards, and protocols for the use of 5G may hamper the growth of the 5G in defense market. Further, continuous advancements and wide adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) transforming various industries by connecting several types of appliances, systems, devices, and services. To support these requirements of emerging IoT applications, such as mission-critical applications, border surveillance, massive machine-type communication, and others are expected to fuel the demand for 5G in defense market growth in the coming years.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

1. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

2. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

3. NEC Corporation

4. Nokia Networks

5. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

7. Samsung

8. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9. Thales Group

10. Wind River Systems

The “Global 5G in Defense Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G in defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview 5G in defense market with detailed market segmentation as communication infrastructure, network type, chipset, core network technology, operational frequency, platform, and geography. The global 5G in defense market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G in defense market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 5G in defense market.

The global 5G in defense market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network type, chipset, core network technology, operational frequency, platform. On the basis of communication infrastructure the market is segmented as small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN). On the basis of network type the market is segmented as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), massive machine type communications (MMTC). On the basis of chipset the market is segmented as application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chipset, radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) chipset, millimeter wave (mmWave) chipset. On the basis of core network technology the market is segmented as software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), fog computing (FC), mobile edge computing (MEC). On the basis of operational frequency the market is segmented as low, medium, high. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as land, naval, airborne.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global 5G in Defense Market over the betting period.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global 5G in Defense Market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

5G in Defense Market Landscape

5G in Defense Market – Key Market Dynamics

5G in Defense Market – Global Market Analysis

5G in Defense Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Ingredient

5G in Defense Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Flavors

5G in Defense Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Distribution Channel

5G in Defense Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

5G in Defense Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

