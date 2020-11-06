Endpoint Protection Platform Market Growth Opportunities and Future Demand upto 2027 – Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, FireEye, Fortinet, McAfee, Microsoft, Sentinel Labs, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro

Endpoint Protection Platform Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Endpoint Protection Platform Market.

An endpoint protection platform is deployed on endpoint devices to detect malicious activity and prevent file-based malware attacks. It also provides the investigation and remediation capabilities needed to respond to dynamic security incidents and alerts. North American is likely to experience substantial growth of the endpoint protection platform market owing to significant developments in the region. Additionally, enterprises in this region are increasingly investing in real-time security solutions, thereby creating a favorable landscape for the market players during the forecast period.

The endpoint protection platform market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid growth of endpoints and BYOD across enterprises, coupled with increasing incidences of endpoint attacks and breaches. However, pirated endpoint protection solutions are restraining the growth of the endpoint protection platform market. On the other hand, integrated endpoint security infrastructure is likely to showcase significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the endpoint protection platform market in the coming years.

The market payers from Endpoint Protection Platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Endpoint Protection Platform market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Sentinel Labs, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec (Broadcom)

Trend Micro Incorporated

The “Global Endpoint Protection Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Endpoint Protection Platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Endpoint Protection Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Endpoint Protection Platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global endpoint protection platform market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as firewall, antivirus, endpoint device control, endpoint application control, intrusion prevention, and others. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government and defense, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Endpoint Protection Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Endpoint Protection Platform Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Endpoint Protection Platform market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Endpoint Protection Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

