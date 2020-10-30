New Business Study on Vertical Farming Market by Emerging Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast To 2025

KD Market Insights offers in-depth analysis of the report titled Global Vertical Farming Market Forecast to 2025. The study delivers comprehensive analysis, revenue details, and other critical information about Vertical Farming and the various trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats in the studied market till 2025. The report presents SWOT analysis of the Global Vertical Farming Market along with, progress trends, competitive framework, and development status of key regions.

The study offers statistics on growth rate, market status in terms of market size estimations and projections. This study also covers primary market players by their market share, product offerings, demand and supply figures, dissemination channels, latest industry developments, among others.

The global vertical farming market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was valued to be USD 2.1 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach to USD 6.9 Billion by the end of 2025. Factors such as high crop yield, decreasing arable land, increasing demand for foods are believed to offer significant market growth opportunities in the years ahead. Asia Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market led by increasing population in the region.

Market Insights

Vertical Farming Market: Growth Factors

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods

With the rising awareness about source of food being consumed, people are switching food items which are produced using synthetics to organic food items. In various developing nations across the globe, the sale of organic food items has seen a lucrative growth and is believed to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on the account of rising awareness among people coupled with growing disposable income. In the United States, organic sales of food account for only 4% of the overall food market. However, organic product demand continues to showcase double-digit growth.

Vertical farming displays various advantages as compared to conventional farming. These includes less space, reduced labor cost, less material wastage and more productivity. Moreover, various uninhibited properties and buildings can be redesigned as a vertical farming food production center. These factors are believed to positively impact the growth of global vertical farming market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Market:

The scope of the study includes all the major innovations that are currently being applied within the global Vertical Farming industry. The report analyzes the market development status and future market trends globally. It also divides the Vertical Farming Market Segmentation by (By Growing System), (By Equipment & 0fferings), (By Farm Products), (By Application) to thoroughly and extensively analyze and uncover market profiles and prospects. This report offers key statistics on the state of the industry with tables and figures that help analyze the current global demand for Vertical Farming, and can be a valuable source of guidance for businesses and individuals interested about the market.

Study Objective includes:

The main purpose of this study is to analyze the global Vertical Farming market size (volume and value) by industry players, key regions, product/service, application and end-user, historical information and forecasts for 2025.

The study aims to recognize market segments and sub-segments and to identify key factors that have an impact on the market growth of Vertical Farming, such as trends, growth potential, opportunities, industry-specific challenges and threats.

It also aims to predict the volume and value of Vertical Farming Market for major countries and regions.

Inspect and research Vertical Farming Market size, leading regions and countries, applications, background information and also forecast to 2025.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Vertical Farming Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Vertical Farming Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Growing System

– Hydroponics

– Aeroponics

– Aquaponics

– Others

By Equipment & 0fferings

– Lighting

– Climate Control

– Sensors

– Growing Supplies

– Hydroponics Components

– – – Pumps and Irrigation System

– – – Water Filtration System

– – – Others

– Aquaponics Components

– – – Rearing Tank

– – – Settling Basin

– – – Filtration unit

– – – Others

By Farm Products

– Leafy Greens

– Herbs

– Microgreens

– Tomatoes

– Medical Cannabis

– Cucumber

– Strawberry

– Peppers

– Onion

– Fish

– Flowers

– Others

By Application

– Commercial

– Home Food Production

– Others

The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include ,

Pentair Plc

Nelson and Pade Inc.

Aerofarms

AmHydro

Green Life Aquaponics

American Hydroponics

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Aerofarms LLC

Gotham Greens LLC

Green Sense Farms LLC

Other Major & Niche Players.

Key Questions Addressed:

Which segment is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period?

What is the outlook for the growth of Vertical Farming Market?

What factors could impede the growth of the market?

What are the key factors contributing to the growth of industry?

Which region is expected to dominate over the forecast period?

Which markets are essential for business development?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry during the forecast period?

Which market player(s) dominates the Vertical Farming industry?

What strategic business approaches are being pursued by key players in the industry?

