Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2024

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Snapshot

The biologics contract manufacturing market may bring immense growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the growing need of professionals in biologics and an increase in the inking of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and biologics contract manufacturing organizations.

Biologics contract manufacturing organizations offer all services right from research and development to dosage preparation and packaging under one roof. Therefore, this factor serves to be an important growth indicator for the biologics contract manufacturing market. Stringent quality standards set by regulatory authorities and difficulties occurred during production lead the pharmaceutical companies to move toward outsourcing. Hence, this aspect brings great growth opportunities for the biologics contract manufacturing market.

This report provides a 360-degree analysis of the parameters influencing the growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market. It accentuates on numerous benefit points such as competitive structure, key trends, regional assessment, etc. The segmental study helps the stakeholders to understand the different growth aspects of the biologics contract manufacturing market conscientiously. The report also brings pivotal information about the COVID-19 impact on the biologics contract manufacturing market.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Competitive Outlook

The manufacturers in the biologics contract manufacturing market are focusing on revamping various features according to the technological advancements and also pay attention to decreasing the production costs. These aspects lead to the effective production of drugs and make them available to the populace at an affordable price. Therefore, these factors may bring exceptional growth opportunities for the biologics contract manufacturing market.

Key players in the biologics contract manufacturing market are Cantab Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alpax Pharmaceuticals, Piramal Pharma Solutions, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., Kemwell Biopharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Syngene, BIBITEC GmbH, WuXiAppTec, Celonic AG, Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, and 3P Biopharmaceuticals.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Recent Developments

The need for advanced insights in COVID-19 treatment may serve as a robust growth pillar for the biologics contract manufacturing market. Various biologics contract manufacturing organizations are teaming up with various pharma companies and bagging new contracts for the development of COVID-19 treatment options. A string of developments has influenced the growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market and is prophesied to incur growth across the forecast period. Here are some of the major developments revolving around the biologics contract manufacturing market.

The Department of Defense recently awarded a contract to Ology Bioservices Inc, a biologics contract manufacturing company for advancing development in anti-botulinum neurotoxin monoclonal antibodies

Molecular Partners AG, a biotech company recently partnered with AGC Biologics, a biologics contract manufacturing organization for garnering support in the development of DARPin anti-COVID-19 program

PharmAbcine signed a long-term contract manufacturing agreement with Bines, a biologics contract manufacturing organizations for the production of investigational Olinvacimab

Samsung biologics recently inked an agreement with immuneOncia Therapeutics for developing five candidate molecules

Cytovance Biologics recently invested in mass spectrometry services to expand their in-house biologics contract manufacturing solutions; earlier, they had to outsource the service

Samsung Biologics bagged a biologics contract manufacturing deal worth $317.1 mn in H1; this development highlights the growing influence of biologics contract manufacturing organization in pharmaceutical companies

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Perspective

The biologics contract manufacturing market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America may bag the first place for regional growth across the forecast period due to extensive research and development activities in the U.S. Quick regulatory approvals may also assist in increasing the growth rate of the biologics contract manufacturing market. Europe may also observe substantial growth across the forecast period due to the growing technological advancements.

Asia Pacific may also gain considerable momentum in terms of regional growth due to the emergence of India and China as preferred outsourcing locations.

