Sterilization Services Market is likely to expand at a high CAGR of 8.2%from 2019 to 2027

Sterilization Services Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global sterilization services market was valued at US$ 3.1Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. Sterilization service providers offer sterilization of various supplies such as medical devices, instruments, pharmaceuticals, and other products. The services can be provided either at the sterilization facilities or on-site i.e.,at the customer’s location. Modality used for sterilization differs according to the device or product to be sterilized. Increase in the number of surgeries, growth of the pharmaceutical &biotechnology industry, and rise in number of hospital-acquired/associated infections are the major factors anticipated to drive the global sterilization services market during the forecast period. North America held major share of the global market in 2018 due to increase in demand for new modalities for medical device sterilization and facility expansion by service providers. Additionally, increase in emphasis on sterile medical supplies is expected to boost the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

The sterilization services market in Asia Pacific islikely to expand at ahigh CAGR of 8.2%from 2019 to 2027. Increase in number of surgical procedures and rise in number of sterilization service providers are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Rise in Prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections to Drive Global Market

Rise in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the world is projected to augment the global sterilization services market during the forecast period.According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated one in every 20 infections is hospital-acquired infection in the U.S. The organization also stated that it is a significant cause of mortality across the globe.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 5% to 10% of hospitalized patients contract hospital-acquired infection, while 1.6 million to 3.8 million infections reported in long-term care facilities each year.

Gas Modalities to Dominate Sterilization Services Market

In terms of method, the global sterilization services market has been classified into gas modalities, radiation modalities, steam, and others. The gas modalities segment has been bifurcated into ethylene oxide and others. The radiation modalities segment has been categorized into gamma, electron beam, and others.The gas modalities segment dominated the market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Extensive use of ethylene oxide for sterilization of medical devices, increase in demand for gas modality, and high acceptance of gas sterilization services are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Contract Sterilization Services to Witness High Demand

Based on type, the global sterilization services market has been split into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. The contract sterilization services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.The contract sterilization services segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in availability of sterilization services, rise in number of services providers offering customized sterilization services, and establishment of new sterilization facilities across the globe

Offsite Sterilization Services to be Key Mode of Delivery

In terms of mode of delivery, the global sterilization services market has been divided into offsite sterilization services and onsite sterilization services. The offsite sterilization services segment held major share of the global sterilization services market in 2018. Large share of the off-site sterilization services segment can be attributed to increase in number of service providers having large capacity sterilization facilities, and rise in focus on reducing emission of ethylene oxide from these facilities.

Growth Strategies of Key Players

Leading players operating in the global sterilization services market include E-BEAM Services, Inc., MEDISTRI SA, BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG, Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company, Cosmed Group, Noxilizer, Microtrol Sterilization Services Pvt. Ltd., Midwest Sterilization Corporation, Andersen Caledonia, Sterilization Services, Steri-Tek, Cantel Medical Corp., Steris plc., WuXi AppTec, Avantti Medi Clear, and Viant. Facility expansion, regulatoryapprovals, and expansion in new geographic locations across the world are the key strategies adopted by prominent service providers operating in the global sterilization services market.

