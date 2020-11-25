Porosimeter Market Research Report: Global Analysis 2019-2027

Porosimeter Market – Introduction

Porosimeter is an instrument that is used to determine the volume and diameter of pores. Additionally, it helps measure the distribution of pore volume of a porous substance. Porosity of the material has an impact on the physical properties of the material. Factors that are influenced by porosity include density, permeability, strength, and absorption. Extrusion and intrusion are the techniques used for the porosimeter.

In case of extrusion porosimeters, pores are filled with liquid and pressure is applied to force the liquid out of the sample. In intrusion porosimeters, volume and pressure is used to work out the distribution and pore volume. Liquid extrusion porosimeter is utilized to measure the liquid flow rate. Mercury porosimeter is also used in petrochemical and catalyst industries to measure the pore volume and size of catalyst substances such as alumina zeolites and silica.

Porosimeter Market – Competitive Landscape

The global porosimeter market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Prominent players operating in the porosimeter market include Porous Materials INC., Vinci Technologies SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quantachrome Instruments, POROTEC, Anton Paar GmbH, and Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Industry players are appointing third-party distributors to expand their presence in the market.

This has led to a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in the emerging market, where these key players have limited direct presence. For instance, Porous Materials INC. has several distributors across the world, including RADONIKA LLC, RUSSIA, MERITICS LTD. and CHIA YUN INSTRUMENT INC., TAIWAN, which distribute the porosimeter in Russia, U.K., and China, respectively.

Porous Materials INC

Porous Materials INC. is a leading company that provides porosity solutions in the U.S. It offers products for the measurement of density, pore size distribution, surface area vapor interaction, and specific gas. The company has manufacturing facilities, material testing labs, and research and development center located in single facility at Ithaca, New York. Porous Materials INC., has a distribution network spread across more than 50 countries worldwide.

Vinci Technologies SA

Founded in 1968, Vinci Technologies SA, engages in the design and manufacture of laboratory instruments. The company has ties with research institutes, which enables continuous development.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Incorporated in 2006, and presently based in Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S., Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading company that offers solutions for complex analytical challenges, accelerates lifescience research, enhances laboratory productivity, and improves patient diagnostics

Micromeritics Instrument Corp.

Founded in 1962 and based in Norcross, Georgia, U.S., Micromeritics Instrument Corp. is a leading company that provides solutions for material characterization such as surface area, porosity, density particle shape and size, and powder characterization. The company has presence in U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and China. In January 2018, Micromeritics Instrument Corp., acquired Process Integral Development S.L. This acquisition enabled the company to expand its product portfolio.

Porosimeter Market – Dynamics

Rise in R&D expenditure

Increasing rate of adoption of technologically advanced products has fueled the demand for porosimeters. Moreover, increase in number of research and development activities in academics, research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries is likely propel the demand for porosimeters. Moreover, increase in R&D investment from healthcare and material science sectors and introduction of new materials are key factors that are likely to boost the market.

Regulatory requirements for product development

Stringent regulatory requirements for product development, especially in medical devices and affiliated industries are prompting the adoption of advanced analytical and quality control technologies. Regulations and policies lead to more cumbersome and exhaustive study of materials and their documentation, which is anticipated to drive the adoption of devices such as porosimeters.

Long shelf-life and shared services to hamper market

Porosimeter is a capital equipment that has a long shelf-life and lower replacement rate. Moreover, the trend of shared services among research laboratories and outsourcing of analytical work to third party agencies such as academic institutes, contract research organizations, and material science laboratories is likely to hamper the adoption of porosimeters.

