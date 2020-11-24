Pressure Relief Devices Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects 2020-2030

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global pressure relief devices market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Pressure relief devices such as mattresses, beds, splints, and pillows are used for treatment of pain and relieve pressure on ulcers. Medical applications of pressure relief mattresses have been increasing, owing to rise in prevalence of pressure ulcers, technological advancements in wound care for pressure ulcers, and increase in geriatric and obese population. The surge in demand for pressure relief devices can be attributed to rise in prevalence of pressure ulcers and technological advancements in dynamic air therapy mattresses. Additionally, rise in geriatric & obese populations and increase in incidence of chronic diseases contribute to the growth of the global pressure relief devices market. North America dominated the global pressure relief devices market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The U.S. was the major market in the region in terms of revenue in 2019. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to increase in research & development investments and focus on the development of pressure relief devices.

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Propel Global Market

Nearly 2.5 million people in the U.S. are affected by pressure injuries each year. Rise in prevalence rate of pressure sores is creating a significant socioeconomic impact across the globe. This, in turn, propels the demand for pressure relief mattresses. High prevalence can be attributed to inappropriate nursing care and inadequate pressure relieving devices. Pressure ulcer is more common in patients who are older or malnutritioned. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, over 2.5 million people in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers each year. Hence, rise in prevalence of pressure ulcers drives the global pressure relief devices market.

Low-tech Devices Dominated Global Market

In terms of product type, the global pressure relief devices market has been bifurcated into low-tech devices and hi-tech devices. The low-tech devices segment has been split into foam-based mattress, gel-based mattress, air filled mattress, water/fluid filled mattress, and others. The hi-tech devices segment has been segregated into kinetic beds and air therapy beds. The low-tech device segment dominated the global pressure relief devices market in 2019. Cost-effectiveness, easy operability, and high efficiency in prevention of ulcers fuel the growth of the low-tech devices segment.

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Prominent Regions

The global pressure relief devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global pressure relief devices market in 2019. According to the American College of Physicians, the prevalence of pressure ulcer in the U.S. is estimated to range from 0.4% to 38% in acute care hospitals, 2% to 24% in long-term care nursing facilities, and 0% to 17% in home care settings. An estimated 3 million adults in the U.S. are affected by pressure ulcers. Moreover, rise in demand for pressure relief devices, increase in investment in research & development, and strong presence of key players propel the pressure relief devices market in North America. The pressure relief devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Asia Pacific is a densely populated region and comprises rapidly expanding economies such as India and China. Furthermore, Japan has a significant healthcare sector. According to a study published in the Oman Medical Journal 2015, the prevalence of pressure ulcers is estimated to be 3.1% in India due to increase in the number of cases of pressure ulcers.

Focus on Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships by Key Players to Augment Market

The global pressure relief devices market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global pressure relief devices market are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Arjo, 3M, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., 5 Minds Mobility, Rober Limited, and Thomashilfen.us.

