Fertility Tracking Apps Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2020-2030

Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market: Overview

Fertility tracking apps are mobile phone applications that help women keep track of their menstrual cycles on a regular basis, to enhance their ability to plan their motherhood, among other uses. These apps are available free or at nominal costs on various mobile application stores. Fertility tracking apps offer various options, like recording moods, cervical fluid details, frequency of intercourse, and essential vital signs to ensure that the user knows her reproductive health status in full. This is set to drive the global fertility tracking apps market on an upward growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, states Transparency Market Research.

The importance of planned motherhood is reflected by the fact that owing to unplanned pregnancies in 74 million women worldwide, 47,000 of them die every year. Fertility tracking apps give women with smart phones the chance to depend on something with a more interactive feel than just a calendar. Moreover, these applications allow women to predict their time of menstruation and make appropriate arrangements for the same, thus giving them better control over responses to their body’s cyclic rhythms. In a global work scenario where women are increasingly becoming indispensable, such applications benefit them as well as all women of reproductive age group to better regulate their decisions.

Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market: Competitive Landscape

The global fertility tracking apps market has engaged a number of software developers and innovators who would like to cater to an increasingly tech savvy, independent female populace that demands technological solutions to reproductive health problems. Some of the key mobile phone applications in this market are:

YONO LABS

GLOW

FLO HEALTH, INC

MIRA

CONCEIVABLE

KINDARA, INC

OVIA

OVACUE

DAYSY

AVA SCIENCE INC.

These players are directing efforts towards improvement of market outreach and presence by acquisitions of technological powerhouses that can provide necessary software for further enhancement and ease of access of these apps.

Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Smartphone technology is being made available to the general population at a phenomenal pace today, as evident by the projected increase in smartphone sales of 13.8% in 2020 over 2019. With an increasing outreach of smartphones, the awareness and subsequently acceptance of fertility tracking apps will increase among women worldwide.

Participation of women in the global workforce is increasing steadily. This reflects a global female fraternity that is financially independent and professional, thereby requiring access to responsible regulation of their natural rhythms. Therefore, the fertility tracking apps market will witness increased demand as female workforce increases.

Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe currently are leaders in the fertility tracking apps market owing to an increased awareness of birth control and an established smart phone presence in these regions. The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to grow at the fastest rate in this market owing to a growing smart phone penetration in this region and an increasing awareness among couples about fertile period for trying to conceive.

