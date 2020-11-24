Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Overview

The rising incidence of coronary artery diseases, cardiac ailments, and neurodegenerative and infectious diseases has led to the demand for antisense and RNai therapeutics. The market exhibits a strong pipeline of product and is looking forward to introduce several advancements in the RNAi drug delivery technology. These factors will act as high growth rendering drivers in the coming years.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is still at a nascent stage, however, will product approvals on cards, the market is forecast to report strong growth between 2015 and 2023. Market players are expecting lucrative prospects as collaborations between RNA licensing therapeutic developers and pharmaceutical giants gain pace.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market covering present product portfolio and those in pipeline. Factors influencing the market’s trajectory over the forecast period are studied in detail. Information included in the report is obtained via trusted industrial sources and substantiated using decisive data. Information comprised in the report is thus intended to help stakeholders gain a better perspective of the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Trends and Opportunities

Besides collaborations between therapeutic developments and pharmaceutical companies, alliances are taking place between operating entities and outsourcing partners. These alliances have allowed operating entities outsource research and licensing activities to third-party partners while focusing on their core competencies. These recent trends, as per industry veterans, hold strong growth potential for the overall market.

Moreover, the discovery of ribonucleic acid silencing has paved avenues for treatments, which are developed using interference mechanism of RNA. However, the market is yet to pick desired pace, as complexities with regards to delivering target molecules to target organs continue to haunt scientists and drug developers. Nevertheless, with the advent of novel nano-technology oriented techniques, which exhibited higher efficacy in target delivery, has enabled the industry exhibit positive trajectory. Also with the implementation of favorable government initiatives and as a result of external funding, the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market can be broadly classified under North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific based on region. Of these, North America has showcased the most lucrative opportunities in the past and has thus contributed a considerable share to the overall industry. The region boasts a rising number clinical trials and government policies therein support the process of initiation for developing antisense therapeutics. Besides this, a large number of clinical laboratories are engaged in research and development activities in the field, which has warranted significant growth to the North America market in the coming years. It is important to note here, that clinical laboratories in North America also contribute to revenue generation via product and platform licensing. The potential commercialization of a few candidates under research and development will help the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market to pick up pace in North America in the near future.

However, in the period post commercialization of these therapies, opportunities in Asia Pacific are expected to get more lucrative, exhibiting a higher growth rate. The rising government spending toward research and development in topical, besides other forms of siRNA delivery techniques is a strong factor aiding the market’s trajectory in Asia Pacific.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Vendor Landscape

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Antisense Therapeutics, Santaris, and miRagen Therapeutics are some of the leading players in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. To gain a stronger foothold, these companies are majorly focusing on strategic collaborations and licensing deals.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

