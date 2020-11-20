E. coli Testing Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘E. coli Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the Global E. coli Testing Market was valued at US$ 1,380.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

E.coli are a type of coliform bacteria and is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals, including humans.

North America dominated the Global E. coli Testing Market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. . The U.S. dominated the market in North America due to adoption of new technologies such as next generation sequencing along with higher awareness, significant health care spending in overall national budgets, early availability of advanced technologies, and higher penetration of research activities across the country.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for E. coli infections and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market is supported by rapidly growing hospitals and diagnostic centers in developed countries such as China and India, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for water testing kits in accordance with the growth of the E. coli testing market.

High morbidity and rapid spread of E. coli augment the market growth to Drive Market

Water and foodborne diseases are on the rise globally, especially in underdeveloped and developing nations. E. coli has been identified as one of the major causative organisms of water and foodborne diseases.

Prevalence of diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is increasing rapidly across the world. These are mostly caused by E. coli infections.

In addition, epidemic of E. coli infections in Germany during 2011 had spread to various parts of the world (more than 10 countries), including the U.S., the U.K., Spain, and France. Moreover, countries in the WHO European region have reported significant number of infections caused due to verocytotoxin-producing E. coli O104:H4 strains.

Various environmental as well as clinical samples are tested regularly to identify E. coli contamination and take preventive measures, especially during epidemics, in order to stop the spread of infections. Therefore, rapid increase of water and foodborne E. coli diseases has boosted the demand for E. coli testing globally.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the Global E. coli Testing Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the Global E. coli Testing Market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the Global E. coli Testing Market in 2018, Increasing demand for clinical E. coli testing methods is the major factor drives the E. coli testing market in North America. Statistics published by the National Ground Water Association, U.S., indicate that over 44% of the population of the U.S. depends on private ground water sources for drinking water, which are not regulated by the government.

The E. coli Testing Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The market is supported by rapidly growing hospitals and diagnostic centers in developed countries such as China and India, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for water testing kits in accordance with the growth of the E. coli testing market.

Competitive Landscape

The Global E. coli Testing Market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., CPI International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc., Alere Inc., BioMerieux Inc., NanoLogix, Inc. and other prominent companies.

